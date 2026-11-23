MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez told President Prabowo Subianto in a Nov 10 call that the index provider does not necessarily intend to downgrade Indonesia, easing fears of billions in capital outflows. A final decision is due by the end of June 2027.

MSCI has paused its plan to downgrade Indonesia from emerging market status after high-level talks between its chief executive Henry Fernandez and Indonesia n President Prabowo Subianto, Bloomberg News reported on Monday (Nov 23).

A final decision is scheduled for the end of June 2027. The reversal followed a conference call on Nov 10 that lasted more than an hour. It was brokered by Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, who has acted as an informal adviser to Indonesia's government. Fernandez conveyed a willingness to consider alternatives to a severe two-step downgrade of Indonesia's stock-market status, sources familiar with the discussion said.

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MSCI Warns on Indonesian Market Status

MSCI had warned that Indonesian stocks could be removed from its indexes in 2027 and the market relegated two steps down from emerging market to standalone status, bypassing the frontier rating. Fernandez said during the call that MSCI did not necessarily intend to downgrade Indonesia. Instead, the index provider would continue to advise Indonesian officials on steps needed to meet the necessary standards, according to the report.

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A few other close aides also joined the call, along with Rosan Roeslani, the chief executive officer of Danantara, Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund. Danantara did not immediately respond to a request for comment. MSCI, Dalio and a spokesperson for Indonesia's president did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Reuters could not immediately verify the report. MSCI has demanded the removal of individuals with political affiliations from the board of the Financial Services Authority to eliminate conflicts of interest.

It has also called for clearer regulations on the high shareholding concentration list and improved criteria for changes to the LQ45 index, which tracks the forty-five most liquid stocks in the country. These structural changes are intended to address concerns about opaque shareholding structures and weak enforcement mechanisms. MSCI will accept feedback from Indonesian authorities until April 30, with a final decision set for the end of June 2027.

Investor Coalition Opposes Downgrade

Dalio participated in the talks representing a coalition of major investors who viewed the potential downgrade as an overreaction. He specifically named JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group, and Jane Street Group as entities opposing the move, saying it would unfairly penalize the Indonesian market. Representatives for the three firms did not respond to requests for comment. A downgrade to standalone status would have forced billions of dollars in outflows as index-tracking investors adjusted their portfolios.

It could also have devastated the currency, which has already hit record lows. Retaining emerging market status supports the rupiah and removes a major overhang from Indonesian stocks. The initial threat in October stunned investors globally. Dalio's involvement stems from a long-standing relationship with Fernandez and close ties to the new administration.

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Rupiah and Political Reforms at Stake

He received the Bintang Jasa Utama award for his economic counsel and serves as an unpaid informal adviser for Danantara. President Prabowo had previously vowed that Indonesia would not be intimidated by the US index provider, even as regulators moved to crack down on misconduct. The resolution through direct dialogue between MSCI, the president and key financial figures highlights the complex interplay between global index policies and domestic political reforms.