Muara Arts Gallery opens in Kuala Lumpur's Medan Pasar with inaugural South-East Asian art exhibition

Muara Arts Gallery has opened in six restored 1930s shophouses in Medan Pasar, Kuala Lumpur, launching a major exhibition featuring over 40 South-East Asian artists. The not-for-profit gallery aims to revive the historic area as a regional cultural hub.

Muara Arts Gallery has opened in Medan Pasar, Kuala Lumpur, occupying six restored 1930s shophouses. The not-for-profit gallery, supported by Creador Foundation, spans 1,858sq m across six three-storey Art Deco buildings.

It aims to revive the historic area as a cultural hub for contemporary South-East Asian art. The gallery launched on Nov 1 at Medan Pasar, the old market square that once served as the city's centre of commerce. It takes its name from the Malay word for estuary. The site sits near the muddy confluence of the Klang and Gombak rivers where Kuala Lumpur was founded as a tin mining settlement in the 19th century.

Also read Singapore Repertory Theatre stages Eureka Day, Tony-winning satire on vaccines, from Nov 18

Inaugural exhibition explores South-East Asian art

The gallery's inaugural exhibition, A-Z of South-East Asian Art: A Critical Dictionary, runs until April 4, 2027. It brings together painting, sculpture, textile, installation, video and works on paper from over 40 artists across the region. The show uses the alphabet to explore shared histories, identities, cultures and politics. The exhibition features artists from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Advertisement

It is curated by Lydia Yee and Zhen Feng Ang. The show takes inspiration from Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen's ongoing project, The Critical Dictionary Of South-East Asia, from 2017. Malaysian contemporary artists in the show include Wong Hoy Cheong, Yee I-Lann, Pangrok Sulap, Izat Arif, Anne Samat, Marcos Kueh, Nadiah Bamadhaj, Sharon Chin, Tan Zi Hao and the late Nirmala Dutt (1941-2016). Many have established international careers, yet their standing beyond Malaysia may be less familiar to local audiences.

The regional line-up includes Indonesia's Agus Suwage, Thailand's Navin Rawanchaikul, Singapore's Ho Tzu Nyen and Philippines-born Pacita Abad, who later settled in the United States. A rattan boat installation by Singaporean artist Zai Kuning, titled From, We Are Home And Everywhere (2025/26), occupies a prominent space. It reflects on ideas of home, belonging and movement. The gallery features floor-to-ceiling windows offering views overlooking the river.

Its Shanghai plaster exterior facade lends the buildings a vintage appearance. Inside, wood-panelled floors and white walls give the familiar minimalist aesthetic found in most contemporary art spaces. It is a 10-minute walk from Pasar Seni MRT and LRT stations. It is also five minutes from Masjid Jamek LRT station.

Gallery joins historic landmark cluster

Behind the gallery are Masjid Jamek and the newly refurbished Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad. Together they form a distinctive cluster of historic landmarks. The gallery is part of a wider cultural revitalisation project in Medan Pasar. Alongside the gallery, a theatre, outdoor event space, cafes, restaurants, shops and other cultural amenities are in the works.

Shanthi Kandiah, co-founder of Muara Arts Gallery alongside her husband Brahmal Vasudevan, said the project was born of a desire to nurture Malaysia's arts community. Brahmal Vasudevan is founder and CEO of Creador. We revitalised these buildings at the place where KL began, a square once occupied by banks and finance houses, Shanthi Kandiah said. It is a fitting transformation: spaces that once held the city's financial capital, now given over to its cultural capital.

Advertisement

Consultant artistic director brings regional vision

Our hope is that Medan Pasar becomes a true hub for regional artistic life. Lydia Yee, former chief curator of London's Whitechapel Gallery in England, was brought on board as Muara Arts' consultant artistic director. Her curatorial career spans three decades and includes senior roles in museums and public galleries in London and New York. It is marked by a longstanding commitment to artists with roots in Asia.

At a media preview before the opening, Yee said the gallery will offer a varied and inclusive programme of rotating exhibitions, learning sessions and publications. These celebrate modern and contemporary art from across South-East Asia. We're planning to start at a scale of two exhibitions a year, she said. Beyond the usual programming, we also wanted to try some new things, like creating an art viewing guide for families and a scholarly catalogue, Yee said.

We've also made an app with Bloomberg Connects, which is a well-known platform for interpretation. We're looking to make art as accessible as possible to everyone. She added: We want to present South-East Asian art in a way that is both engaging and thought-provoking, no matter your level of knowledge in art. We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

New chief executive joins gallery leadership

The gallery also plans learning sessions, family guides and an app to make art open to all. Chris Lee, assistant chief executive at National Gallery Singapore, has been announced as the new chief executive officer of Muara Arts Gallery and Medan Pasar Realty. He starts on Dec 16. He will oversee strategic development, operations and long-term sustainability of both organisations.

Leaders say the gallery could help KL's arts scene and give local artists wider regional reach.