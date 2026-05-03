Muhyiddin Yassin Trial Takes New Turn as Witness Confirms Party and Leader Are Distinct Entities

The ongoing trial of former Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has taken a significant turn with a prosecution witness confirming that the political party and its president are separate legal entities. The testimony sheds light on the nature of the financial transactions at the heart of the corruption and money laundering charges against Muhyiddin. Meanwhile, Southeast Asian workers face challenging conditions due to energy-saving measures during a summer heatwave.

The trial of former Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin continues to unfold with new developments, as a key prosecution witness provided crucial testimony that could shape the outcome of the case.

This week, the trial took an unexpected turn when banker Norazeanti Miswan, an assistant branch manager at Bank Muamalat Malaysia, confirmed under cross-examination that the political party and its president are distinct legal entities. This distinction is significant, as Muhyiddin faces seven charges, including allegations of abuse of power and money laundering linked to the Jana Wibawa project.

The charges allege that he obtained RM225.3 million ($72.5 million) in bribes from three companies—Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, and Mamfor—as well as from Datuk Azman Yusoff, purportedly for the benefit of his political party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). Additionally, three of the charges involve receiving RM200 million in proceeds from unlawful activities, which were deposited into Bersatu’s Ambank and CIMB accounts.

During the cross-examination, Norazeanti was questioned by defence attorney Amer Hamzah Arshad about the nature of the transactions flagged by the bank. She acknowledged that while the bank had raised internal Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) on multiple transactions—ranging from RM500,000 to RM2 million—these did not necessarily indicate unlawful activity.

The defence argued that the transactions were donations to the party, not to Muhyiddin personally, and that there was full transparency, as evidenced by cover letters from the companies addressed to Bersatu’s treasurer. Norazeanti agreed that the party president and the party itself are separate entities, and that contributions to the party do not belong to its leader.

She also confirmed that while large transactions from construction companies are often flagged as a precautionary measure, donating funds is not inherently illegal. The trial has drawn significant attention, as it involves high-profile figures and substantial sums of money. Muhyiddin’s legal team has consistently maintained that the funds in question were legitimate donations to the party, not personal bribes. The prosecution, however, argues that the transactions were part of a broader scheme to launder money and abuse political power.

As the trial progresses, the testimony of Norazeanti Miswan and other witnesses will be critical in determining the outcome. The case highlights broader concerns about political financing and transparency in Malaysia, where allegations of corruption have long been a contentious issue.

Meanwhile, in a separate but related development, workers in Southeast Asia are facing challenging conditions due to energy-saving measures implemented during a summer heatwave. Many offices have adjusted their air-conditioning settings to conserve energy, making working environments less comfortable for employees accustomed to cooler temperatures. A 30-year-old worker described the punishing schedule of up to 14 hours a day, including weekends, which has been exacerbated by the warmer indoor conditions.

This situation underscores the broader economic and environmental pressures facing the region, as governments and businesses seek to balance energy conservation with worker well-being





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Muhyiddin Yassin Corruption Trial Money Laundering Political Financing Southeast Asia Heatwave

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