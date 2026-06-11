Multi-Million Dollar Mattress Fraud Scheme Uncovered as Three Men Charged for Evading US Import Duties

Three Singaporean nationals and three companies face charges after an alleged scheme to mislabel Chinese-made mattresses as Singapore-origin goods to bypass US anti-dumping duties.

Singapore authorities have initiated legal proceedings against three individuals and three corporate entities following the discovery of a sophisticated fraud operation aimed at deceiving international trade regulators.

The group is accused of orchestrating a scheme to misrepresent the origin of a massive shipment of mattresses, claiming they were produced in Singapore when they were actually manufactured in China. This deceptive practice was allegedly intended to circumvent stringent import duties imposed by the United States government. The individuals involved have been identified as Loh Yew Kong, age 68, Leong Yu Fong, age 41, and Loh Chen Sing Darren, age 37.

Alongside these men, the companies Brighture Et Riche, Brighture Et Riche (Int), and Zenova International have also been formally charged in connection with the illegal activities. The scale of the alleged fraud is significant, with the total value of the goods involved estimated to exceed 23 million Singapore dollars, which is roughly 18 million US dollars. According to records from Singapore Customs, the illicit operation spanned a period of nearly three years, running from August 2022 through June 2025.

The investigation into these activities began in February 2025, after the agency received credible intelligence suggesting that goods exported from the city-state to the US were being falsely labeled. Upon closer inspection, officials discovered that the mattresses were originating from China, rather than Singapore as stated in the trade documentation. The strategy was specifically designed to avoid anti-dumping duties that the US Commerce Department had implemented back in 2019.

These duties were established after a determination that Chinese mattresses were being sold in the American market at prices lower than their fair value, which threatened the stability of domestic industries. Singapore Customs has expressed a firm stance regarding these allegations, emphasizing that the falsification of trade declarations and the misuse of Certificates of Origin are grave offenses.

The agency noted that such fraudulent behavior does more than just evade taxes; it actively undermines the integrity of the global supply chain and risks tarnishing the reputation of Singapore as a trusted and reliable global trading hub. By manipulating origin certificates, the perpetrators attempted to exploit the trust associated with the Singaporean brand of trade. The legal consequences for such actions are severe.

Under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act of 1995, those convicted of making false declarations or statements may face fines of up to 10,000 Singapore dollars and jail terms of up to two years. Furthermore, if found guilty of providing false information when applying for Certificates of Origin, the penalties escalate significantly, with possible fines of up to 100,000 Singapore dollars or three times the total value of the goods involved, whichever amount is higher, in addition to potential imprisonment.

This case highlights the ongoing battle between customs authorities and those attempting to exploit loopholes in international trade laws. Anti-dumping measures are critical tools used by nations to protect their local manufacturers from unfair foreign competition. When companies engage in transshipment or origin fraud, they essentially steal a competitive advantage by lying about the source of their products. The US Commerce Department's decision to target Chinese mattresses was part of a broader effort to ensure fair market competition.

For Singapore, maintaining a pristine record of trade compliance is essential for its economic survival and its role as a logistics leader. The current prosecution serves as a stern warning to other businesses and individuals that any attempt to mislead authorities or compromise the accuracy of trade certificates will be met with rigorous enforcement and substantial penalties. The warehouse seized during the investigation contained a substantial volume of these mattresses, providing physical evidence of the scale of the operation





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Singapore Customs Import Duty Evasion Trade Fraud Anti-Dumping Customs Law

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