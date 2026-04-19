Multi-Vehicle Collision in Pasir Ris Involves Two Buses, Two Cars, and a Lorry

A serious multi-vehicle accident occurred on Pasir Ris Drive 1 on Saturday afternoon, resulting in three individuals being hospitalized. The incident involved two buses, two cars, and a lorry, with dashcam footage capturing the dramatic sequence of events.

A significant multi-vehicle collision unfolded on Pasir Ris Drive 1 on Saturday, April 18th, when a service 39 bus, after completing a turn from Pasir Ris Street 11, unexpectedly veered across lanes.

Social media footage vividly depicts the bus deviating from its intended path, moving from the leftmost lane towards the right. The trajectory led the large vehicle to breach a section of the centre railings that divide the roadway, ultimately colliding with several vehicles waiting on the opposite side of Pasir Ris Drive 1.

The aftermath, captured in photos, revealed the unfortunate entanglement of vehicles, with two cars finding themselves pinned between the service 39 bus and another bus positioned on the opposing side of the road. This chain reaction subsequently impacted a lorry that was situated behind the cars.

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that three individuals sustained injuries and were transported to Changi General Hospital. These individuals were identified as a 55-year-old female car driver, a 47-year-old male lorry driver, and a 33-year-old female bus driver, all of whom were reported to be conscious upon arrival at the hospital.

Investigations into the incident are currently underway, with the 71-year-old male driver of bus service 39 actively cooperating with authorities. SBS Transit, the operator of the service 39 bus involved, has issued a statement addressing the incident.

A spokesperson for the company, Grace Wu, assured the public that the bus captain and all passengers aboard the service 39 bus did not sustain any injuries. The company reiterated that its primary concern is the welfare of those who were injured in the collision.

SBS Transit confirmed that they are in communication with the affected individuals or their next-of-kin, offering support and assistance during this difficult time. The spokesperson also extended an apology to all those who were impacted by the incident, acknowledging the distress and inconvenience caused by the accident and the subsequent disruption to traffic.

The investigation will likely examine contributing factors such as the precise actions of the drivers involved, potential mechanical issues with any of the vehicles, and the overall traffic conditions at the time of the collision. The damaged railings and the position of the vehicles suggest a considerable impact, underscoring the seriousness of the event.

This incident highlights the persistent concerns surrounding road safety in urban environments, particularly in densely populated areas like Pasir Ris. The complex nature of multi-vehicle collisions, especially those involving large public transport vehicles like buses, necessitates thorough investigations to prevent future occurrences.

Factors such as driver fatigue, distraction, adherence to traffic laws, and the maintenance of vehicles are all critical elements that will be scrutinised. The prompt response from emergency services and the swift communication from SBS Transit demonstrate the established protocols for managing such incidents.

However, the human and material costs associated with such accidents serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of all road users and the importance of maintaining vigilance and exercising caution at all times. The eventual findings of the police investigation will be crucial in understanding the root causes and implementing any necessary preventative measures to enhance safety on Pasir Ris Drive 1 and across Singapore's road network.

The recovery of the injured individuals and the resolution of the logistical challenges arising from the accident will also be key priorities in the days and weeks to come.





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