Multi-Vehicle Collision on Causeway: Investigation Underway

A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the Causeway, a major highway connecting Malaysia and Singapore, on Thursday, June 12. A Singapore-registered car swerved into a bus lane and collided with a bus, causing a chain reaction that involved two other vehicles.

Police in Malaysia are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on the Causeway , a major highway connecting Malaysia and Singapore. The incident happened on Thursday, June 12, at around 11:20 am on the Malaysian side of the Causeway , heading towards Singapore.

According to reports, a Singapore-registered car swerved into a bus lane and collided with a bus, causing a chain reaction that involved two other vehicles. A dashcam video of the accident shows a grey sedan veering out of its lane into the rightmost lane before colliding with a bus. The impact left the right side of the sedan damaged, and the car then skidded and crashed into two other Singapore-registered vehicles in the left lane.

Fortunately, all drivers involved have lodged reports, and there are no reported injuries. The Johor Bahru South police are conducting preliminary investigations and have shared footage of the aftermath online. The incident is still under investigation, and the cause of the accident is yet to be determined. The police have released a statement saying that a grey sedan had suddenly veered from the car lane into the bus lane and collided head-on with a bus travelling straight.

The incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and follow traffic rules. The Malaysian authorities are urging drivers to be more cautious and to report any incidents to the authorities. The incident is a reminder of the potential dangers of driving and the importance of taking necessary precautions to avoid accidents.

The authorities are working to determine the cause of the accident and to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future





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Multi-Vehicle Collision Causeway Singapore-Registered Car Bus Investigation

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