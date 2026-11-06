Multipolar Order Needs Bridge Builders and New US-China Rules, Tharman Says

Tharman Shanmugaratnam argues that a stable multipolar order requires bridge-building states and new rules between the US and China, not just a shift in power.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam used an abridged lecture at the Stockholm School of Economics on October 20 to examine whether the world will ever reach a multipolar order. He argued that countries must reorient themselves to a world of radical uncertainty and find new ways to work together in their mutual interests. He also said that countries cannot create a new, open and cooperative international order without new social compacts at home.

The lecture set out a series of propositions about how that order could take shape. Shanmugaratnam's central message is that the path to a multipolar world depends on practical cooperation, not on an idealised destination. The propositions focus on the continuing role of the United States, the responsibilities of smaller and middle powers, and the need for the United States and China to share a set of workable rules.

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US Influence Wanes as Multipolarity Remains Incomplete

The United States is still the pre-eminent power militarily, economically and technologically, according to Shanmugaratnam. However, he argued that its influence has weakened, a trend he said is visible in consistent surveys of public opinion in Europe, Asia and around the world.

Shanmugaratnam explained that the postwar order, which he described as Pax Americana, rested on influence and legitimacy rather than on power alone. Most nations chose to align with the rules and norms of a global order designed under US leadership because they believed it served their national interests. The United States paid large dues to keep that system running, but it gained much larger returns through its economy, its financial system and the benefits of soft power.

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What has changed, in his view, is the shift in the United States from enlightened self-interest to a more immediate calculation of national interests. Shanmugaratnam warned that a multipolar order is not yet a reality. There may be more centres of power, but global leadership has thinned, and the capacity for collective action on climate change, pandemic prevention and peace remains lacking.

Bridge Builders Keep Global Networks Connected

Shanmugaratnam's second proposition is that states acting as bridge builders are essential to reaching a multipolar order. These countries can connect regions, find common ground between the Global South and the Global North, and build coalitions for bolder action on climate and other urgent challenges of the global commons.

He said bridge builders are also needed between the leading superpowers, namely nations able to help preserve economic networks that are integral to both the United States and China. Shanmugaratnam stressed the importance of maintaining overlapping networks and supply chains that include both countries, while avoiding as much as possible a drift towards bifurcation.

He identified Canada and the European Union as large players working actively to build links between their trade arrangements, which could eventually create the largest plurilateral coalition in support of freer trade. Australia was described as another active bridge builder, having been instrumental in forming APEC and, together with Japan, having revived the TPP and made it a reality after the United States dropped out.

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Smaller economies also play this role, according to the lecture. Sweden has built coalitions to support the health of the planet for more than half a century, and the Nordic countries are partnering Africa on a green transition that supports economic development. Singapore initiated the first Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and co-convened the WTO Joint Statement Initiative on E-Commerce, which aims to develop the first set of global rules on digital trade. Ghana has built a new coalition to support reforms in global health.

Why the US and China Must Both Stay Engaged

Shanmugaratnam's third proposition is that no system of world order will be possible without integral roles for both the United States and China. He argued that both countries have the largest markets and are the largest sources of innovation, and that they hold the overwhelming share of global AI compute.

Both countries are also essential to tackling climate change, according to the lecture. China has emerged as a leading source of green technologies, which Shanmugaratnam presented as a reason why neither power can be left out of cooperative efforts. Digital trade and AI, if governed well, could play a major role in spreading prosperity globally.

Shanmugaratnam also warned against a future of mutually defeating restrictions on each other's access to trade and technology. He said that without new rules of the game between the United States and China, the world is more likely than not to see growing suspicion, conflict, continued weaponisation of choke points in global supply chains and a slow descent into divided blocs.