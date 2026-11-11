My Chemical Romance Sell Out Two Nights in Singapore on The Black Parade 20th Anniversary Tour

My Chemical Romance performed The Black Parade in full at a sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium show on Nov 10, the first of two nights on their Long Live The Black Parade tour. Gerard Way teased a possible 2028 tour during the second half.

My Chemical Romance played the first of two sold-out nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 10, bringing their Long Live The Black Parade tour to Singapore for the first time in 18 years.

The second show takes place at the same venue on Nov 11. Gerard Way appeared to tease a 2028 tour during the second half of the concert. Thanking the tour team and fans, he said: We miss you and we will see you, maybe 2028. The band has hinted at future plans before, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

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The Two‑Part Concert Format

The two-hour concert was split into two parts. The first was a theatrical rock opera featuring The Black Parade in full. The second was a conventional rock show with songs from across the band's discography. The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album.

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The first half transformed the Singapore Indoor Stadium into the fictional authoritarian country of Draag. Nurse Sylvia, its dictator, opened with the national anthem Over Fields in an operatic performance. The band then appeared in grey, distressed versions of The Black Parade marching uniforms. Way, 49, stayed in character throughout the first act alongside bassist Mikey Way and guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero.

After lining up to swallow their medications, they picked up their instruments and launched into the album's opening track, The End, followed by Dead! , This Is How I Disappear and The Sharpest Lives. Men clad in black and Nurse Sylvia later crashed the stage with machines and a rostrum for Welcome To The Black Parade. A mechanical tube was plugged into Way's back as he sang.

Before Cancer, an alien-like creature was strapped over his face, and he sang the tender ballad entirely through the mask. There was no audience banter in the first act, save for a moment when a side character forced Way to read from cue cards. The set continued through crowd favourites like Mama and Teenagers, closing with Famous Last Words and a reprise of The End.

The first part ended with Blood, performed by Nurse Sylvia and The Clerk, played by American actor Charlie Saxton. A bearded man known as The Clerk kept the band in line, while another masked character, The Gentleman, walked through the audience on the first and second floors. The production featured pyrotechnics, fictional video elements and elaborate set design. At one point, a man engulfed in flames walked across the stage during Famous Last Words.

Legacy and Anniversary Milestones

The storytelling carried through every aspect of the show and extended the performance beyond the stage. The Black Parade is a landmark of the emo genre, and its legacy was underscored when the album's 20th anniversary reissue recently hit No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. It peaked at No. 2 in 2006 and broke the Billboard record for the longest climb to the top spot.

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Fans came mostly clad in black, many sporting the album's goth-glam aesthetic with customized marching band jackets, dramatic face paint and brightly dyed hair. Some wore blood-stained white dresses and suits inspired by the band's music videos. During I Don't Love You, thousands covered their phone flashlights with green translucent paper as part of a fan-driven initiative called the Singapore Fan Project.

The deafening singalongs across the album's 14 tracks showed the arena was filled with devoted fans rather than casual listeners. After a brief intermission, the band returned in regular clothes and said simply: We are My Chemical Romance. Way dropped his persona and turned chatty, thanking the cast and crew. We're psyched to be able to do The Black Parade with a whole new thing, he said, beaming.

Highlights of the Second Half

The second half featured Someone Out There Loves You and This Is The Best Day Ever before I'm Not Okay (I Promise), The World Is Ugly, Save Yourself, I'll Hold Them Back and their cover of Bob Dylan's Desolation Row from the 2009 film Watchmen. The show concluded on a poignant note with Helena from Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge.

The audience was a mix of millennials and Gen Z, many of whom waited 18 years for the band's return to Singapore since their 2007 show at the Singapore Expo. Twenty-five years into their career, My Chemical Romance showed that their appetite for theatricality remains stronger than ever. The energy at the Singapore Indoor Stadium was testament to their enduring legacy and their ability to turn music into an elaborate spectacle.