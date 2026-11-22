Myanmar's military government accused ASEAN of discrimination after the bloc denied it full representation at the 49th Summit in Manila. The junta claims it has taken positive measures while rejecting international reports on political prisoners.

Myanmar's army-backed government issued a stern condemnation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday, labeling a recent regional decision as unfair, imbalanced, and discriminatory.

The military administration accused the grouping of denying its full representation at summits and disregarding its views, marking a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions between the junta and its regional neighbors. The controversy stems from the 49th ASEAN Summit held in Manila, where leaders decided that Myanmar would not receive full political representation.

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ASEAN Representation And Five-Point Consensus

However, the bloc stated that such representation could be gradually restored if the country made tangible progress on a five-point consensus. This framework was originally designed to end the political crisis that erupted following the military coup. Myanmar's foreign ministry released a statement rejecting the rationale behind the exclusion. The ministry argued that the decision did not adequately reflect the positive measures it claims to have taken within the country.

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It insisted that Myanmar's equal rights were being violated and that its sovereign perspectives were consistently ignored by the regional body. A central point of dispute involves the status of political prisoners. The Myanmar government asserted that there were no political prisoners currently held in the nation.

Furthermore, officials claimed that more than 126,000 prisoners had received pardons or amnesties since the coup, suggesting a significant move toward reconciliation and legal normalization. These claims stand in stark contrast to reports from international observers. The United Nations and various human rights groups maintain that thousands of political prisoners remain jailed since the military took power. This discrepancy highlights the deep divide in how the crisis is perceived domestically by the junta versus internationally by human rights advocates.

President Min Aung Hlaing Addresses ASEAN Ties

The diplomatic fallout followed remarks made by military-backed President Min Aung Hlaing on Wednesday. Addressing parliament, he announced that his administration was reconsidering its ties with ASEAN but confirmed that the government would continue talking with member states. This suggests a nuanced strategy of maintaining dialogue while protesting perceived injustices. Myanmar has been in severe turmoil since the military ousted the elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

This power grab triggered a protracted civil war that has devastated the nation. The conflict has displaced millions and resulted in significant loss of life across the country. The humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict is staggering. The United Nations estimates that the violence has killed approximately 100,000 people.

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Civil War Displacement And Humanitarian Impact

Additionally, more than 3.5 million individuals have been displaced from their homes, creating one of the world's largest displacement crises. As tensions persist, the path forward for Myanmar's relationship with ASEAN remains uncertain. The junta's accusation of discrimination may further isolate it from regional cooperation efforts.

Meanwhile, the international community continues to call for a return to democracy and an end to the bloodshed that has gripped the nation for years.