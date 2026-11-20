Myanmar's government rejects the International Court of Justice ruling that it committed genocide against the Rohingya, calling it unfair, while the UN General Assembly president urges safe repatriation of refugees.

Myanmar's government on Friday dismissed a landmark judgment by the United Nations' top court finding the country guilty of genocide against its Rohingya minority as unfair.

ICJ Rules Myanmar Committed Genocide Against Rohingya

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya during a 2017 military crackdown in western Rakhine state. The ruling was the first time in the ICJ's 80-year history that its judges have determined that a state committed genocide. The court found that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed widespread sexual violence against women and extreme violence against children.

Also read ICJ Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Ruling Imminent Thursday

It said evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 100,000 Rohingya. The court ordered Myanmar's military-supported government to allow the Rohingya to return home safely, pay reparations to the Rohingya Muslims and prosecute those suspected of having committed genocide. Specific sums for compensation will be determined later. The ICJ ruling dismissed Myanmar's argument that it was carrying out counter-insurgency operations.

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There is no evidence before the Court that, in the conduct of the clearance operations, Myanmar distinguished between civilians and alleged Rohingya fighters, the judgment said. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were forced to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh during Myanmar's violent campaign against the community, the court said. Rohingya villages were systemically destroyed and replaced with non-Rohingya inhabitants, it said, ruling that the only reasonable inference was that Myanmar intended to destroy the population, a key test for genocide.

At a press conference in the capital Naypyitaw, spokeswoman Khine Khine Soe noted the ICJ decision was the result of a nine-to-six vote of the judges. Not all 15 judges agreed with the decision, she told reporters. So it was not a decision made unanimously. I would say that it was unfair.

She said Myanmar had made every effort to address all questions brought up in court and did our best to fulfil our obligations and address the issues in accordance with international standards. She did not address demands issued by the Hague-based court. She said the court's decision and judges' opinions were more than 300 pages long and would need to be assessed.

Myanmar had always denied genocide, arguing that its actions targeted a military uprising by insurgents after a series of attacks left a dozen security personnel dead. Myanmar's government has denied committing genocide, claiming it acted against insurgents in the 2017 military operation in northern Rakhine state. Min Aung Hlaing, who is now president, was the military's commander in chief and in charge of the 2017 operation.

International Pressure Mounts on Myanmar Leader

The ex-general Min Aung Hlaing was installed this year as civilian president following deeply restricted elections. The ruling may heap more international pressure on Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing, who commanded the military during the Rohingya crackdown before ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in the 2021 coup.

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The United States has sanctions against Min Aung Hlaing, but has recently pushed back on a case at the court accusing US ally Israel of genocide in Gaza, and stressed the need to avoid politicisation of the tribunal. The decisions of the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, but the court has no way of enforcing its verdicts.

The ICJ case was brought by The Gambia under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, which allows any state to file suit against another it suspects of breaching the international agreement set up after World War II. Spokeswoman Khine Khine Soe said Friday that the African nation had nothing to do with Myanmar. On Friday, China, a rare enduring partner for Myanmar after the crackdown, raised concerns of judicial overreach after the ICJ ruling.

Rohingya Resettlement and Ongoing Conflict

Meanwhile, Malaysia said it was seeking to resettle 10,000 Rohingya migrants in Turkey, part of efforts to address an influx of foreign asylum seekers in the Southeast Asian nation, most from Myanmar. Malaysia repatriated around 1,500 Myanmar nationals. In Rakhine late Thursday, 31-year-old Rohingya Pyay Lynn agreed the repatriation of refugees to his state has to happen. But he acknowledged bringing displaced Rohingya back to their war-ravaged homeland carried risks.

In Rakhine state, many civilians are dying from military airstrikes amid Myanmar's ongoing civil war, he said. Such mass killings of civilians also can be viewed as genocide. The war, triggered by a 2021 coup, has killed more than 100,000 people on all sides, conflict monitor ACLED estimates. On Friday, the head of the United Nations General Assembly urged Myanmar to bring home hundreds of thousands of displaced Rohingya, speaking at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

A judgment on paper is not justice in life, now it must be given effect, said Khalilur Rahman, calling for the Rohingya's safe, voluntary and dignified return. Rohingya refugees attended a rally addressed by Rahman at the camp following the ICJ verdict. Rohingya refugee children looked through a metal net as they gathered to watch the live announcement of the verdict on a big screen at the camp on Thursday.