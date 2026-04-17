Myanmar Ex-Leader Aung San Suu Kyi's Sentence Reduced in Amnesty

Amnesty granted by Myanmar's new president reduces the 27-year sentence of former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi by one-sixth. The fate of her remaining sentence, whether served under house arrest, remains unclear.

The sentence of Myanmar 's ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi , previously standing at 27 years, has been reduced by one-sixth as part of a general amnesty announced by the country's new president. Her lawyer confirmed the development to Reuters on Friday, stating that while the specific duration of the reduction is significant, it is currently uncertain whether the Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be permitted to complete the remainder of her term under house arrest.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 80, was convicted on a series of charges that her supporters widely consider to be politically motivated attempts to sideline her. These charges encompassed a broad spectrum, including incitement, corruption, election fraud, and violations of the state secrets law. She had previously dismissed these accusations as absurd and has not been seen publicly since the conclusion of her lengthy trials, with her exact location remaining unknown. The amnesty, which affects 4,335 prisoners, was approved by President Min Aung Hlaing, marking the third such clemency measure in the past six months. Amnesty exercises are a customary practice in Myanmar, typically occurring around Independence Day in January and the New Year celebrations in April. Notable among those granted release was Win Myint, the former president who served from 2018 until the military takeover in February 2021. State broadcaster MRTV reported that Win Myint, a close associate of Aung San Suu Kyi, received a pardon and a reduction of his outstanding sentences under specified conditions. Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the military-backed government for comment were unsuccessful at the time of reporting. Min Aung Hlaing led the 2021 military coup that deposed Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected administration. Following elections held in December and January, which were characterized by the suppression and near-total absence of opposition, Min Aung Hlaing was subsequently elected president on April 3. This series of events underscores a significant shift in Myanmar's political landscape, with the military consolidating its power following the coup and subsequent electoral processes





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar Amnesty Sentence Reduction Military Coup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Myanmar Celebrates Thingyan Amidst Conflict and RecoveryFive years after the military coup, Myanmar's New Year festival, Thingyan, sees a return of public celebrations. The festival unfolds amidst ongoing armed conflict and a year after a devastating earthquake, with some citizens finding renewed meaning in the traditions.

Read more »

2 men accused of conspiring to cheat Bishan columbarium out of S$1.66 millionOne of the men was then the head of maintenance at Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng columbarium.

Read more »

Myanmar reduces ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence, her lawyer saysMyanmar has reduced the sentence of imprisoned ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer told Reuters on Friday (April 17).Suu Kyi, 80, was serving a 27-year sentence for a litany of offences her allies said were politically motivated to keep her at bay, ranging from incitement and corruption to election fraud and violating a state secrets law.

Read more »

Taoist Priest Fined for Holding Unlicensed ProcessionA Taoist priest was fined S$2,000 for organizing a 10-hour public procession with 150 participants and performers without a permit. The event, intended to celebrate the relocation of the Singapore San Ching Taoism Association, included lion and dragon dances and visited multiple temples across Singapore.

Read more »