The ICJ rules on Myanmar's alleged genocide against the Rohingya on November 19 2026. This impacts over 1.3 million displaced people in Bangladesh and South East Asia.

The International Court of Justice is set to deliver its final verdict on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in a landmark legal case accusing the Myanmar military of committing genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority. This highly anticipated ruling concludes a nearly decade-long legal battle that began following a brutal military crackdown in 2017, which drove more than 730,000 Rohingya people to flee into neighboring Bangladesh. The judgment arrives at a critical moment, as ongoing conflict in Rakhine State, shrinking humanitarian aid, and dangerous sea crossings continue to leave the displaced community vulnerable and uncertain about their future.

ICJ Ruling Impacts Rakhine Rohingya Displacement

More than 1.3 million Rohingya individuals remain displaced across South and Southeast Asia, with the vast majority, approximately 1.2 million, residing in sprawling refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to United Nations data. The primary wave of displacement occurred in August 2017, when Myanmar's armed forces launched a severe offensive triggered by attacks from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army insurgent group. This initial assault targeted roughly 30 police posts and an army base, leading to widespread destruction and forcing hundreds of thousands to cross the border.

Also read UN World Court Delivers Landmark Genocide Ruling Against Myanmar

Survivors and human rights organizations have documented atrocities during the 2017 crackdown, including mass killings, gang rapes, torture, and the systematic burning of hundreds of villages, as reported by Human Rights Watch. These events form the historical backdrop for the current legal proceedings, establishing the scale of the humanitarian crisis that has persisted for nearly ten years. The United Nations continues to monitor the situation closely as the ICJ prepares to issue its binding decision, which will determine the legal standing of Myanmar's actions regarding the Rohingya population.

Legal History Gambia Case World Court Precedent

The legal challenge was formally initiated in 2019 when the Republic of Gambia filed a case at the ICJ, known as the World Court, with the support of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The case alleged that the 2017 military offensive in Rakhine State constituted an act of genocide under international law. During preliminary hearings in 2019, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was the then-leader of Myanmar, vigorously rejected Gambia's accusations, describing them as incomplete and misleading. The ICJ ruled in January 2020 that Myanmar must take urgent measures to protect Rohingya people remaining in the country, including preventing possible genocidal acts and preserving evidence.

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The International Court of Justice judgments are final and binding on the state parties involved, yet the court possesses limited means of enforcement and cannot convict individuals or issue arrest warrants. This limitation has been a point of contention since the case began, as observers question how effectively the ruling can compel behavioral changes in the Myanmar military. Despite these enforcement challenges, the legal precedent set by the ICJ carries significant weight in international diplomacy and human rights advocacy, providing a framework for future accountability efforts regarding the treatment of minority groups in Southeast Asia.

Min Aung Hlaing Junta Civil War Rakhine Impact

The political landscape in Myanmar shifted dramatically in February 2021, when the military, led by Min Aung Hlaing, seized power and overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. This coup triggered a nationwide civil war that has resulted in an estimated 100,000 deaths and displaced more than 3.5 million people across the country. The instability has further complicated the situation for the Rohingya, as renewed fighting between Myanmar's military junta and the Arakan Army rebel group erupted in Rakhine State in November 2023, forcing additional Rohingya civilians to flee to Bangladesh.

Tensions have escalated further with reports from Reuters indicating that the Arakan Army attacked and set alight swathes of the Rohingya settlement of Buthidaung in May 2024. These continuous cycles of violence have prevented any stable conditions for refugees, as aid groups note that the environment in Rakhine remains too dangerous for safe returns. The interplay between the central military junta and regional armed groups like the Arakan Army has created a fragmented security situation, making humanitarian access and refugee protection increasingly difficult to coordinate. The ICJ's upcoming judgment must navigate this complex web of domestic conflict and international legal obligations.

Repatriation Security Conditions Citizenship Rights Future

Current conditions for the safe return of Rohingya refugees do not exist, according to assessments by aid organizations operating in the region. Myanmar's government stated in August that it had verified 308,797 people living in displacement camps in Bangladesh as former residents of Rakhine State. However, authorities have indicated that repatriation will only begin once security conditions in Rakhine improve significantly. This stance contradicts the wishes of many Rohingya refugees, who state they are unwilling to return without guarantees of full rights, dignity, and citizenship.

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The Myanmar government has historically viewed the Rohingya as illegal migrants from neighboring Bangladesh, a narrative used to deny them citizenship despite many families having lived in the region for generations. This denial of legal status remains a core driver of the displacement and humanitarian crisis. As the ICJ prepares to announce its decision, the international community watches to see if the ruling will force Myanmar to address these fundamental citizenship issues. The long-term resolution of the Rohingya crisis depends not just on legal judgments but on tangible improvements in security, human rights, and political inclusion in Rakhine State and beyond.