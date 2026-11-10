Myanmar Urges US Investment in Rare Earths Sector Dominated by China

Myanmar's military-led government is lobbying Washington to treat the country as a critical minerals priority and boost investment in its rare earths mines, a sector largely controlled by China.

Myanmar's military-led government is urging the United States to strengthen re-engagement efforts and rapidly boost investment in the war-torn nation's rare earths mines. The sector is currently dominated by neighbouring China.

The push follows a US State Department strategy document released last week. It outlined a plan to expand American influence and potentially gain access to Myanmar's rare-earth deposits after months of secretive talks with Myanmar officials. A US State Department spokesman said in response to a query from Reuters that Washington was encouraging Myanmar to make progress on key priorities.

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US Encourages Peace Process And Business Environment

These include improving the domestic operating environment for US businesses and building towards a genuine peace process that stabilises the country. Washington lobbying firm DCI Group said in a newsletter on Monday published on behalf of Myanmar's information ministry that ultimately the United States should treat Myanmar as a critical minerals priority rather than simply a diplomatic challenge.

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Minerals are the natural place for this deepening relationship to grow since they connect Myanmar's economic potential to US national security and supply-chain priorities, the firm said. Myanmar, engulfed in civil war triggered by a military coup in 2021, is one of the world's main sources of heavy rare earths. Most of these are exported to China to be turned into magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and other high-tech items.

China, which turns out about 90 per cent of the world's rare earth magnets partly relying on raw material shipped in from Myanmar, has recently tightened state control of the sector. However, Myanmar's main rare earths production sites in the northern region of Kachin are controlled by the Kachin Independence Army. The group is a long-standing rebel force fighting the Myanmar military that has the backing of Beijing.

Washington Aims For Major Investment Deals With Myanmar

Since the 2021 coup, Washington froze Myanmar's assets at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and imposed sanctions in a bid to isolate its generals. It later reversed course by holding direct talks in September. Washington's new strategy aims to secure at least three major commercial or investment deals valued above US$5 million (S$6.3 million) each for US companies. But Myanmar's government is asking for more.

DCI Group said in its newsletter that the target is modest given Myanmar's mineral resources and America's stated ambition to compete with China. Myanmar roped in the lobbying firm last year to help rebuild US ties. The firm added that China has already spent years building its position in Myanmar's resource sector. Its companies and intermediaries hold advantages that will not be easily displaced.

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Trump Makes Rare Earths A National Security Priority

China's foreign ministry and the Myanmar military-led government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. President Donald Trump has made rare earths a national security priority since returning to office, pouring billions of dollars into a clutch of companies in a bid to loosen China's grip on the sector.