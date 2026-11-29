Myanmar military airstrikes and artillery fire killed 49 people and wounded more than 90 in separate attacks on rebel-held territory in Rakhine and Kayah states on Saturday. The strikes came days after a deadly military strike in Magway Region and about a week after the ICJ ruled Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya.

Myanmar military airstrikes and artillery fire killed 49 people and wounded more than 90 in separate attacks on rebel-held territory in western Rakhine State and eastern Kayah State on Saturday, according to local residents and an aid worker.

Myanmar Military Airstrikes Kill Civilians

The bombardments came just days after a deadly military strike in central Magway Region and around a week after the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority. A military fighter jet carried out two separate attacks on the town of Mrauk-U in western Rakhine State on Saturday, according to a local aid worker and the Arakan Army, a rebel group that controls the town.

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It dropped two 500-pound bombs at around 4 pm and two more at 7.50 pm local time, the group's spokesperson said. The local aid worker said the strikes killed about 28 civilians, including children and elderly residents, and wounded around 30 others.

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In eastern Kayah State, also known as Karenni State, a combined military attack involving airstrikes, drones, and artillery struck the village of Mobye near the Shan State border on Saturday as residents and displaced people prepared to attend a wedding, according to local residents. The midday assault killed 21 people, including kindergarten and first-grade schoolchildren, and wounded more than 60 others, local residents said.

Rebel Groups Condemn Deadly Strikes

In a statement, the Interim Executive Council of Karenni State, the rebel-led de facto government in the region, condemned the attack as a war crime. It urged the United Nations and the international community to take decisive action. A military airstrike on a school compound in the central Magway Region on Thursday killed at least 30 people, including children.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, sparking a civil war that has killed around 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million. Reuters could not independently verify the casualty figures or accounts of the strikes. Rohingya refugees watched the live announcement of a verdict by the International Court of Justice in a case accusing Myanmar of committing genocide on Nov 19.

The reported death tolls from Saturday's attacks could not be independently confirmed. Local residents and aid workers provided the accounts, while the Arakan Army and the Interim Executive Council of Karenni State also gave details of the strikes. The strikes on Mrauk-U and Mobye occurred as civilians and displaced people were going about their daily lives, residents said. In Mobye, the attack happened as people prepared for a wedding, and the victims included young schoolchildren.

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ICJ Rules Myanmar Committed Genocide

The military has not issued a statement on the reported attacks. The ICJ ruling about a week earlier found Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority, a decision that followed years of international legal proceedings. The Magway Region school compound strike on Thursday killed at least 30 people, including children, according to the earlier reports. That attack came just days before Saturday's bombardments in Rakhine and Kayah states.

The conflict has uprooted more than 3.5 million people and killed around 100,000 since the 2021 coup. Fighting has spread across multiple states and regions, with rebel groups and the military battling for control of territory. The Interim Executive Council of Karenni State called for decisive action from the United Nations and the international community. The council described the attack on Mobye as a war crime.

The Arakan Army, which controls Mrauk-U, said the fighter jet dropped two 500-pound bombs in the first attack around 4 pm and two more at 7.50 pm local time. The local aid worker said about 28 civilians were killed and around 30 others were wounded in those strikes. In Kayah State, the combined attack involved airstrikes, drones, and artillery, according to local residents.

Latest Attacks Add to Civil War Toll

The midday assault on Mobye near the Shan State border killed 21 people and wounded more than 60 others. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, sparking a civil war that has killed around 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million. The latest attacks add to a growing toll from a conflict that shows no sign of ending.