Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing said his administration is reconsidering its relationship with ASEAN while continuing talks with member states, and announced a February peace conference.

Myanmar's military-backed leader Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday his administration is reconsidering the country's relationship with Southeast Asia's regional bloc ASEAN but would continue discussions with its members.

The former junta chief turned president made the remarks to parliament, where he also announced plans to hold a peace conference in February. He said the aim of that conference is to end fighting within his five-year term. The proposed peace conference would be the first since he became president. Min Aung Hlaing, whose coup against an elected civilian government in 2021 triggered a nationwide civil war, has been pushing for re-engagement with the 11-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Also read UN chief warns against appeasement, even as ASEAN mulls renewed engagement with Myanmar

ASEAN considers restoring Myanmar representation

The bloc has excluded Myanmar's leadership from its summits since the coup. ASEAN leaders met this week without including Myanmar, and their position appeared to disappoint Min Aung Hlaing. In a statement on Sunday, ASEAN leaders said they may consider gradually restoring Myanmar's full political representation within the group. They said this would depend on the country making progress on their longstanding plan to resolve its crisis.

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The leaders said they had agreed to pursue a calibrated engagement through a phased and progress-based approach. They said this would apply if Myanmar makes sustained and concrete progress on the bloc's proposed plan, known as the five-point consensus. The five-point consensus was adopted soon after the 2021 coup. It calls for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and for the launch of constructive dialogue among all parties.

Myanmar conflict causes massive displacement and death

It also offers ASEAN mediation and humanitarian assistance. But fighting has continued across Myanmar, where the military is locked in conflict against an array of armed groups. More than 100,000 people have died and millions have been displaced. Despite calls for calm, the Myanmar military has stepped up a deadly bombing campaign in parts of the country, including multiple airstrikes that have killed large numbers of civilians.

Previous peace talk efforts have produced limited results. Min Aung Hlaing criticised the pressure placed on his country. They are imposing such pressure only on our country, he said. There was never pressure placed on or indignity shown toward an ASEAN member before, he said.

But with Myanmar, they are doing that, he said. He said his administration would continue to discuss with ASEAN member countries. For Myanmar and ASEAN to resume normal relations, we will take into consideration Myanmar's stance and the intentions of ASEAN member countries, he said. We will continue to discuss with ASEAN member countries, he said.

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Philippines ASEAN chair does not respond to remarks

The foreign ministry of the Philippines, the current ASEAN chair, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Min Aung Hlaing's remarks. Since he became president in April following a widely criticised election dominated by an army-backed party, Min Aung Hlaing has made visits to several ASEAN member countries. Those include Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. Nearly half the bloc's 11 members have stepped up bilateral engagement since the election.

Min Aung Hlaing offered few details about his proposed peace conference. Myanmar's president, formerly the junta chief, inspected an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony ahead of his meeting with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Oct 8. His latest remarks come as ASEAN leaders weigh a phased approach to restoring Myanmar's political representation. The bloc has kept Myanmar's leadership out of its summits since the 2021 coup.

ASEAN leaders said on Sunday they may consider gradually restoring full political representation if progress is made on their five-point consensus plan. The plan remains the bloc's central framework for addressing the crisis, though fighting has raged on and the military has continued its deadly bombing campaign.