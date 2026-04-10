Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing Sworn in as President, Extending Military Rule

Min Aung Hlaing, the former Myanmar military chief, took his presidential oath in Naypyidaw, promising to uphold justice, liberty, and equality, five years after the military coup. The transition, following the dissolution of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, is viewed by many as a continuation of military rule. The ceremony saw the exclusion of key political figures and a significant number of military personnel in government. The election results and the government's formation are widely considered illegitimate by the international community.

Min Aung Hlaing , the former Myanmar military chief, officially assumed the presidency in Naypyidaw on Friday, continuing his rule five years after seizing power in a military coup . The ceremony, witnessed by AFP journalists, saw the 69-year-old read the presidential oath, pledging to uphold the principles of justice, liberty, and equality. He declared his dedication to serving the Republic of the Union of Myanmar , marking the commencement of his five-year term.

The transition, which followed the dissolution of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in January, effectively sidelined her party and paved the way for military allies to assume key positions within the civilian government. This shift is viewed by many as a continuation of military rule under a civilian facade, a perception fueled by the composition of the new government and the circumstances surrounding the recent election. The event took place in the lead-up to Myanmar's Thingyan holiday, a celebration of the new year with water-splashing ceremonies, which stands in stark contrast to the political reality unfolding in the country. The oath-taking ceremony was marked by heightened security, with bomb squads patrolling key locations and parliament heavily guarded by checkpoints. This measure underscores the volatile political environment and the junta's efforts to maintain control. The international community, however, has largely condemned the election and the resulting government as illegitimate, given the exclusion of key political figures and the widespread reports of electoral irregularities. The junta has presented the election as a step towards returning power to the people and fostering reconciliation in the ongoing civil war. However, the composition of the new cabinet, with a significant majority comprised of current and former military personnel, suggests a consolidation of power rather than a genuine shift towards civilian rule. The appointment of individuals subject to international sanctions further exacerbates the concerns regarding the legitimacy of the new government and its ability to achieve any meaningful progress towards national reconciliation or economic development. The international community's response to the new government, including potential sanctions and diplomatic isolation, will be crucial in shaping Myanmar's future. The recent developments in Myanmar highlight the precarious state of the country's democracy and the challenges it faces in achieving long-term stability and inclusive governance.





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