Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing said his government will not comply with parts of an International Court of Justice ruling that found Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, calling the case a one-sided accusation and the ruling unfair.

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing said his government will not comply with parts of a UN court ruling that found the state committed genocide against the Rohingya minority, calling the case a one-sided accusation and saying the term genocide had seriously affected the country's reputation.

Speaking during a meeting on Wednesday, Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar would take the actions appropriate for a responsible country but would not comply with requirements it considered inappropriate, according to state media. It was his first publicised comments on the International Court of Justice ruling. In a statement on Friday, the Myanmar government described the ICJ decision as unfair and a great disappointment.

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Min Aung Hlaing Accepts Responsibility

Min Aung Hlaing also said he considered himself primarily responsible for all matters occurring in the country and would not accept any actions that undermined the nation. The ICJ ruling was the first in its 80-year history in which judges determined that a state, rather than an individual, committed genocide.

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It followed a case brought by The Gambia under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, which allows any state to file suit against another it suspects of breaching the international agreement set up after World War II. The court found that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed widespread sexual violence against women and extreme violence against children during a 2017 crackdown in western Rakhine state. Rohingya villages were systematically destroyed and replaced with non-Rohingya inhabitants, it said.

The judges ruled that the only reasonable inference was that Myanmar intended to destroy the population, a key test for genocide. The court also dismissed Myanmar's argument that it was carrying out counter-insurgency operations, stating there was no evidence that security forces distinguished between civilians and alleged Rohingya fighters during clearance operations. The ICJ ordered Myanmar authorities to prosecute and punish anyone suspected of perpetrating genocide, compensate survivors and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees.

Rohingya Entitled To Compensation

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh during the crackdown, and more than one million currently live in Cox's Bazar, now the world's biggest refugee camp. The court said the Rohingya are entitled to adequate compensation for the harms caused by the genocide. It gave Myanmar two years to set the amount and method of compensation, and will then determine whether the proposal is sufficient.

Authorities must also return or replace in kind all individual and collective property lost in the crackdown and offer physical and psychological rehabilitation. Judges told Myanmar it must promptly investigate anyone suspected of committing genocide, noting previous probes into atrocities by state actors were insufficient. While ICJ decisions are binding and cannot be appealed, the court has no way of enforcing its verdicts.

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Myanmar Denied Genocide Allegations

Myanmar has always denied genocide, arguing that its actions targeted an armed insurgency after a series of attacks left a dozen security personnel dead. During the crackdown, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were forced to flee into Bangladesh, the court said. Min Aung Hlaing, an ex-general, commanded the military during the Rohingya crackdown before ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup, triggering an ongoing civil war.

He was installed this year as civilian leader following deeply restricted elections. Most of Rakhine state, from where the Rohingya fled, is now controlled by the Arakan Army, an ethnic minority rebel group fighting the military. Since the 2021 military coup, ASEAN has excluded Myanmar from high-level meetings as it has yet to make meaningful progress on the bloc's Five-Point Consensus to end hostilities.

ASEAN Five Point Consensus Details

The five points are: immediate cessation of violence and restraint by all parties, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned, mediation by a special envoy of the ASEAN chair with assistance from the ASEAN secretary-general, humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre, and a visit by the special envoy to Myanmar.