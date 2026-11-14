Najib Razak Completes 8-Hour Outing for Friday Prayers Under House Arrest

Former Malaysian PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak returned to his Jalan Langgak Duta residence on Nov 10, 2026, after an eight-hour escorted outing for Friday prayers.

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak returned to his home in Taman Duta at 6.27 pm on Friday, November 10, 2026, concluding an extended period outside his residence. The outing lasted nearly eight hours and was specifically undertaken to attend Friday prayers, a religious obligation that is permitted under his current legal constraints.

Details of the Outing and Prison Escort

Najib departed from Jalan Langgak Duta at approximately 10.28 am, marking the start of the excursion. Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily reported this evening that he was escorted directly by prison department vehicles throughout the duration of the trip. He was observed leaving his home in the morning before returning to the same residential address in the evening, confirming the timeline of the eight-hour absence.

Also read Najib Razak Begins House Arrest Under Strict Conditions in Malaysia

Legal Status and SRC International Conviction

The former prime minister remains under strict house arrest due to his conviction for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering. These charges are directly linked to RM42 million, equivalent to S$13.2 million, of funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd. He is currently serving the remainder of a six-year sentence at his Jalan Langgak Duta residence.

Royal Pardon and Pardons Board Conditions

Najib is serving his sentence under a conditional royal pardon that was granted in September. The Pardons Board has established strict limitations on his movements and activities to ensure compliance with the law. He is explicitly barred from engaging in political activities, making public media statements, or appearing on social media platforms. Furthermore, he cannot leave the gazetted premises without obtaining written permission from the authorities.

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Duration of House Arrest Until 2028

The house arrest order at his Jalan Langgak Duta residence is scheduled to last until August 23, 2028. This specific date marks the end of his current incarceration period under these conditions. Prison officers are authorized to escort him for religious observances, such as the Friday prayers attended on November 10, 2026, ensuring that he fulfills religious duties while remaining within the legal boundaries of his sentence.

Supervision and Monitoring Procedures

The presence of prison vehicles and officers during the outing demonstrates the ongoing monitoring of his movements. The escort system ensures that he does not violate the conditions of his release. This supervision is a critical component of his rehabilitation and compliance with the judicial mandate. The eight-hour duration allowed sufficient time for the religious service and travel, reflecting the careful management of his temporary release.