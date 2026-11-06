Najib Razak House Arrest Suspended Amid Legal Impasse Over Royal Pardon

The Attorney General of Malaysia suspends Najib Razak's house arrest pending clarification of royal pardon laws, delaying his transition from Kajang Prison to his residence.

Najib Razak remains incarcerated at Kajang Prison despite the payment of a RM50 million fine and a High Court order mandating his release into house arrest. On November 6, the Attorney General's Chamber issued an unprecedented suspension of the house arrest, creating a legal standoff that delays the former Prime Minister's transfer to his Langgak Duta residence. Supporters gathered outside the residence expecting his arrival, but the detention status remained unchanged pending further legal review.

Legal Impasse Over Royal Pardon Enforcement

The core dispute centers on how Malaysian law interprets the enforcement of royal pardons when combined with court orders and fine payments. The Attorney General's Chamber stated that the case involves complex legal questions regarding whether the RM50 million payment fully concluded Najib's sentence for the SRC International corruption case or merely permits him to serve the remainder under house arrest. This distinction is critical because Najib must complete the SRC International sentence before beginning his separate 15-year prison term for the 1MDB scandal.

Also read Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke resigns as Najib begins house arrest

A conditional royal pardon granted by King Sultan Ibrahim in September 2026 allowed Najib to serve his sentence under house arrest subject to specific conditions. His initial 12-year sentence, started in August 2022, was halved in 2024, reducing the fine from RM210 million to RM50 million. The Attorney General's Chamber emphasized that the suspension is not intended to challenge the King's decree but to ensure all legal mechanisms are implemented in strict accordance with the law.

Stakeholder Positions on Fine Payment and Pardon

Najib Razak's legal team has strongly protested the Attorney General's move, arguing that all conditions set by the King have been met. They assert there is no lawful reason for their client to remain behind bars and demanded his immediate release into house arrest. The legal team contends that the High Court's order directing his release should be executed without delay, regardless of the ongoing administrative review.

Advertisement

Conversely, the Attorney General's Chamber highlighted the need for further legal review to determine the exact status of the sentence. They noted that the High Court had previously rejected an application to stay the 1MDB sentence on October 14. The Chamber stressed that Najib's detention status must remain unchanged at his current place of detention until the complex interplay between the royal pardon, the fine, and the court orders is fully clarified.

Political Reactions and Public Reaction

The payment of the fine by the United Malays National Organisation, funded through public donations, triggered significant political debate. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed personal disagreement with the payment but acknowledged it as the party's prerogative. He warned that such actions could create the false impression that multi-billion ringgit corruption cases can be easily overlooked through financial settlements.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke took a firmer stance, stating that allowing Najib Razak to serve his sentence under house arrest sends the wrong message to future generations. He announced that he would resign immediately after Najib returns home to protest the move. These reactions underscore the deep political divisions within Malaysia regarding the handling of high-profile corruption cases and the enforcement of justice.

Impact on Timeline for 1MDB Sentences

The unresolved legal impasse directly impacts when Najib Razak will begin serving his 15-year sentence for the 1MDB corruption scandal. The court has ordered that this sentence can only commence after the SRC International sentence is fully completed. If the legal review determines that the fine payment ended the SRC sentence, the start date for the 1MDB term could shift significantly.

Advertisement

On November 6, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail gazetted Najib's Langgak Duta residence as a prison under the Prison Act 1995. This legal step was designed to facilitate his house arrest but has now been suspended due to the Attorney General's intervention. The situation remains static, with Najib remaining in Kajang Prison while authorities navigate the unprecedented legal challenges.

Scene at Langgak Duta and Media Attention

Approximately 100 journalists gathered along Jalan Langgak Duta on November 6, with some arriving as early as 11 am. Supporters wearing homemade badges and stickers also appeared in the area, braving heavy rain to await news of his transfer. The influx of vehicles caused traffic congestion in the exclusive Taman Duta neighborhood. Supporters dispersed around 5:45 pm after news emerged that the house arrest had been suspended.

Earlier that day, local media reported that Najib had left Kajang Prison in a silver vehicle convoy. Many speculated this indicated the start of his house arrest. However, subsequent reports clarified that he was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a medical examination, including dental treatment. This sequence of events highlights the intense media scrutiny and public interest surrounding every aspect of his legal journey.