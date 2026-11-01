Najib Razak Must Pay 50 Million Ringgit SRC Fine to Leave Prison, Says Attorney-General

Attorney-General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar says Najib Razak has not paid the 50 million ringgit SRC fine, so he will remain in prison despite a conditional pardon that would allow house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak has not paid the 50 million ringgit fine in the SRC International case, Attorney-General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said. Najib will remain in prison until the fine is paid.

The conditional pardon allows house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, but only if he settles the fine. Mohd Dusuki said the latest information from the Attorney-General's Chambers showed the payment remained outstanding. He spoke to reporters after launching the AGC Sekolah Angkat Madani programme at SK Pasir Hor in Kota Baru on Nov 1. So far, the information received indicates Najib has yet to make the payment, he said.

Also read Singapore and Thai Police Dismantle Transnational Prostitution Syndicate

No Deadline For Najib To Settle Fine

Mohd Dusuki also said there was no specific deadline for Najib to settle the fine. Asked whether Najib would have to remain in prison until the fine was paid, he confirmed that this was the case. As reported by Sinar Harian, the payment remained outstanding as of the latest update. On Sept 18, it was reported that the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, had granted Najib a conditional pardon.

Advertisement

The pardon allows him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028. The order was conditional upon Najib paying the 50 million ringgit fine. The Prime Minister's Department's Legal Affairs Division said the decision was made at the 64th meeting of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya at Istana Negara.

Najib was sentenced by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in July 2020 to 12 years' jail and fined 210 million ringgit. He was convicted on seven charges involving 42 million ringgit in SRC International funds. The conviction and sentence were upheld by the Court of Appeal in December 2021 and the Federal Court in August 2022.

Pardons Board Reduces Original Sentence

At its 61st meeting on Jan 29, 2024, the Pardons Board reduced Najib's prison term from 12 years to six and his fine from 210 million ringgit to 50 million ringgit. Separately, on Dec 26, 2025, the High Court sentenced Najib to 15 years' jail and fined him 11.4 billion ringgit. He was found guilty of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving 2.3 billion ringgit in 1Malaysia Development Bhd funds.

The jail term is to begin after he completes his sentence in the SRC International case. Najib filed an appeal against the conviction and sentence on Dec 29, 2025. In a separate civil case, the High Court on March 31 ordered Najib to pay about US$1.3 billion, or S$1.6 billion, to SRC International. The court found he had breached his fiduciary duties, abused his position and misappropriated company funds for personal gain.

Advertisement

Multiple Ongoing Legal Battles Continue

It subsequently granted a stay of execution on the payment pending Najib's appeal. Najib is also facing a separate civil case involving SRC International and its subsidiary Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd. He is also a defendant in a US$5.64 billion civil suit filed by 1MDB and four of its subsidiaries. Both cases remain before the courts, with the SRC International and Gandingan Mentari matter still ongoing.

The attorney-general's latest statement confirms that Najib remains in prison for now. The conditional pardon's house arrest provision has not taken effect because the fine is unpaid. There is no set deadline for payment, but the prison stay continues until the fine is settled. The other major cases, including the 1MDB criminal appeal and the civil claims, are still under appeal or before the courts.