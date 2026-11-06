Najib Razak Released From Kajang Prison to Serve Remainder Under House Arrest After Fine Paid

Najib Razak was released from Kajang Prison on Nov 6, 2026, to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest after his RM50 million fine was paid as part of a conditional royal pardon.

Former Malaysia n prime minister Najib Razak was released from Kajang Prison on Friday, Nov 6, 2026, to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

An AFP reporter saw a silver car with Najib, 73, inside leaving the Kajang Prison compound, followed by a convoy of vehicles. The release came after his fine was paid as part of the terms of a royal pardon, his political party said. Under the pardon, Najib was required to pay a 50 million ringgit fine, equivalent to about 12.32 million US dollars. The United Malays National Organisation said the fine had been paid after a fundraising campaign.

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Fund Reaches Target For Royal Pardon Fine

Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said on Friday that the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund, set up in September to receive public contributions, had reached its fundraising target. As such, there is no longer a need for public crowdfunding for this purpose, he said. Police cordoned off the road leading to Najib's upmarket residence in Kuala Lumpur with yellow police tape and traffic cones blocking access to the area, an AFP journalist saw at around noon.

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Police had parked patrol cars and mobile vans as well as set up two tents near the entrance to the road, in preparation for crowd control. Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted a conditional pardon to Najib in September, allowing him to serve the remainder of his original sentence under house arrest until his expected release date in August 2028, provided he paid the RM50 million fine.

It was not immediately clear when the transfer to Najib's home would take place, and an aide to the former premier did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Najib, prime minister from 2009 to 2018, was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million after being convicted of seven charges involving RM42 million belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Najib Mounts Legal Battle Over House Arrest Terms

He subsequently mounted a legal battle over what he said was an addendum order by then King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. In the 1MDB scandal, more than 1 billion US dollars allegedly made its way into accounts linked to Najib.

He says he has been made the scapegoat for a complex, globe-spanning scheme that siphoned away as much as 4.5 billion US dollars in funds, according to US investigators. The former leader was found guilty of corruption in relation to the embezzlement of billions of dollars tied to 1MDB, a state investment fund he co-founded while in power. His release marks the latest development in a case that has drawn international attention.