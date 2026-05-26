Names of two Catholic girls' schools in Toa Payoh to revert to original names from 1854

The principals of CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) Judina Cheong and CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) Genevieve Chye announced the move in a joint statement on May 26. The names of the two schools will revert to their original names from 1854, which were Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Primary) and Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Secondary). The Ministry of Education has approved the reinstatement.

Their original names , Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Primary) and Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Secondary), will be reinstated. From Jan 1, 2027, the names of two Catholic girls' schools in Toa Payoh will revert to their original names from 1854.

The move was announced in a joint statement by the principals of CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) Judina Cheong and CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) Genevieve Chye on Tuesday (May 26). This will allow the two schools, as the mother schools of the CHIJ family of schools, to 'return to their historical identity and heritage', they explained.

Following the reinstatement, which has been approved by the Ministry of Education, CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) will be named 'Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Primary)' and 'Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Secondary)' respectively. As the oldest girls’ Catholic schools in Singapore, they have nurtured generations of young women who are anchored on the CHIJ values of truth, justice, freedom and love.

They remain committed to their mission to develop IJ girls who live out their school motto, 'Simple in Virtue, Steadfast in Duty'





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Catholic Schools Toa Payoh Original Names Reinstatement CHIJ Family Of Schools

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