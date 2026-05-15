Nasa Spacecraft Swings Past Mars for Gravity Boost, Preparing for Psyche Encounter in 2029

A Nasa spacecraft named Psyche is preparing for a gravity boost from Mars to slingshot past the red planet and then head towards the asteroid belt, where it will study a rare metal asteroid.

This image provided by the NASA /JPL-Caltech/ASU from the Psyche mission spacecraft shows Mars on Wednesday (May 13). A Nasa spacecraft chasing a rare metal asteroid swings past Mars this week for a gravity boost , snapping thousands of pictures as practice for the main encounter in 2029.

Named Psyche like the asteroid it's after, the robotic explorer will slingshot past the red planet at 19,848 kph on Friday (May 15). It will be an especially close flyby, with Psyche passing within 4,500 kilometres of Mars, equivalent to the distance between the US east and west coasts.

Then it will barrel toward the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter that is home to its enticing target. Nasa's two Mars rovers along with a small fleet of US and European orbiters will make surface and atmospheric observations at the same time for comparison. Psyche's cameras already are photographing Mars, appearing as a crescent on approach and a nearly full sphere once it's in the rearview mirror.

The different views will serve double duty, allowing operators to fine-tune their instruments while providing 'just plain beautiful photos', Arizona State University's Jim Bell, the imaging team leader, said in a statement. Only a small percentage are thought to be metal-rich like Psyche, a potato-shaped asteroid roughly 278 kilometres long and 232 kilometres wide. Scientists suspect the asteroid may be the exposed nickel and iron core of a fledgling planet that was stripped down by cosmic collisions.

Studying such an object up close can yield information about the dawn of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago, and why and how Earth spawned life. Launched in 2023, the spacecraft is midway through its six-year roundabout journey to Psyche in the outer fringes of the asteroid belt, three times farther from the sun than Earth. The van-sized spacecraft runs on solar electric propulsion, using xenon gas thrusters





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nasa Psyche Mars Gravity Boost Asteroid Belt Metal Asteroid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Henry Advocates for Universal Priority Seating to Encourage Care and CompassionOne Stomp contributor has suggested a paradigm shift in public transport campaigns, aiming to transform the entire train carriage into a 'space of communal care.' He believes that by removing priority stickers, commuters can be encouraged to think about whether they can, rather than should, give up their seats to others.

Read more »

SingPost scraps plan to sell flagship building, citing Paya Lebar upsideThe postal group, which had previously flagged a possible divestment, says it will instead upgrade the mall and expand commercial space for rent.

Read more »

Russian Drone Barrage on Ukraine Kills 6, Wounds Dozens, Rattles NeighboursRussian President Vladimir Putin awards the Order "For Valiant Labor" to employees of the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, part of the Roscosmos state space corporation, in Moscow on May 13. In a massive daytime barrage on about 20 regions of Ukraine, Russia fires at least 800 drones, killing at least six people and wounding dozens, including children, in one of the longest attacks by Moscow in the 4-year-old war. The attack begins in midmorning and lasts for hours in the capital of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv near Poland, and the port of Odesa on the Black Sea, among other population centres. The bombardment stretches into the late afternoon, and a cruise and ballistic missile attack could follow the drone barrage. It also rattles neighbours, with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar summoning the Russian ambassador over a drone attack near Hungary's border.

Read more »

GSTCE 2026 spotlights rise of commercial space economySpace is entering a new phase, as the industry shifts from government-led exploration to commercial-driven growth. That transformation is in focus at the Global Space Technology Convention and Exhibition 2026 in Singapore, where industry leaders are exploring how to turn space capabilities into scalable business.

Read more »