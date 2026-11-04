Nasdaq rises 0.83% as AI stocks rebound, S&P 500 gains ahead of midterm results

The Nasdaq climbed 0.83% to 25,372.01 as AI heavyweights Microsoft, Amazon and Nvidia rebounded, while Apple fell 1.9% on memory chip cost warnings and investors awaited US midterm election results.

The Nasdaq rose 0.83% to 25,372.01 points on Nov 2 as AI heavyweights rebounded, with Microsoft, Amazon and Nvidia all moving higher. The S&P 500 climbed 0.36% to end at 7,568.92 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.38% to 51,787.04 points.

Microsoft and Amazon each moved more than 2% higher. Nvidia rose 2.3% after falling in the last four sessions. Memory-chip maker Micron Technology gained 2.6%, the broader Philadelphia chips index jumped, and AMD rose ahead of its quarterly report due after the bell. Apple fell 1.9% after the iPhone maker warned that the cost of memory chips would continue to rise, pressuring its holiday-quarter gross margin.

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Big Tech shares rotate into riskier chipmakers

Apple thus joined the list of Big Tech companies whose quarterly results failed to impress investors. Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer at Infrastructure Capital Management, described the session as a shift in leadership. This is a rotation from safe tech, like Apple, into riskier tech, like chipmakers, he said. It is clear dip-buying in a higher-risk, Nasdaq-driven market.

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The Nasdaq 100 on Nov 2 ended more than 10% below its Oct 6 record-high close, confirming the tech-heavy index has entered a correction. Investors worry that massive investments in AI infrastructure are outpacing near-term cash generation. Shares of Amazon and Alphabet fell sharply last week after their quarterly results deepened concerns about the cost of heavy AI spending.

The S&P 500 is down about 3% from its record-high close on Oct 6, and it remains up over 10% in 2026. Oil prices eased as investors weighed talks to end the wars in Ukraine and Iran against worries about additional supply disruptions from recent attacks in both conflicts. Iran and the United States are still far from a deal to end their war, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

Palantir beats estimates while Gartner and Shopify fall

AI-powered analytics software provider Palantir Technologies forecast revenue above estimates for the last three months of the year after topping third-quarter expectations. Its shares dipped. Gartner dropped 13.2%, while US-listed shares of Thomson Reuters and Shopify fell 9.9% and 8.7%, respectively, after all three reported quarterly results. Six of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes declined, led lower by consumer staples, down 1.76%, followed by a 1.75% loss in materials.

Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500 by a 1.6-to-one ratio. The S&P 500 posted 10 new highs and one new low; the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 251 new lows. Volume on US exchanges was relatively light, with 16.6 billion shares traded, compared with an average of 17.4 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions. Markets also watched the US midterm elections, seen as a possible shift for fiscal policy, regulation and tax.

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American voters will deliver a verdict on the first two years of President Donald Trump's second term in the Nov 3 midterm elections, with polls and nonpartisan analysts favouring Democrats to wrest the House from Republicans, while control of the Senate remains uncertain. Markets will assess potential implications for fiscal policy, regulation, taxation and government spending, said Ken Mahoney, CEO of Mahoney Asset Management.

Election results expected to clear market overhang

This will be good to put behind us as it has been an anticipated volatility event for quite some time. Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note earlier this week that the elections should help remove a major market overhang. They believe a US market correction that began in June is in its final innings. Traders expect the vote to reduce a major market overhang.