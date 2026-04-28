Nashik Hospital Worker Dies After Head Trapped in Elevator

A 50-year-old contract worker at Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre in Nashik, India, tragically died after her head became trapped in a freight elevator. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident and whether safety protocols were followed.

A tragic incident unfolded at the Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre in Nashik , India , on Monday, April 27th, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old contract worker, Jyoti Shivaji Ahire.

The accident, captured in its entirety by the hospital's CCTV system, involved Ms. Ahire becoming fatally trapped by a freight elevator used for transporting surgical equipment. The incident occurred around 9:00 AM while Ms. Ahire was working in the surgery department. Preliminary reports indicate she was leaning into the elevator shaft, apparently looking down, when the lift descended, trapping her head.

The harrowing footage shows a colleague immediately attempting to lift the platform to free her, but was unable to do so. The response to the emergency was unfortunately delayed, with several minutes passing before Ms. Ahire could be extricated from the lift. Following her release, she was immediately transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit, where medical staff provided urgent care for severe head and neck injuries. Despite their best efforts, Ms. Ahire succumbed to her injuries shortly after admission.

The circumstances surrounding the accident have prompted a formal complaint of negligence filed by her son against the hospital administration. Local police have officially registered the case as an accidental death and are conducting a thorough investigation. The investigation will focus on determining the exact sequence of events and identifying any potential safety lapses that contributed to the tragedy.

The hospital has released a statement acknowledging the incident, but placing responsibility on Ms. Ahire, claiming she had disregarded established safety protocols and crossed a designated safety line. Further investigation by a government electrical engineer revealed no apparent technical or mechanical malfunctions with the elevator system itself. This finding suggests the incident was not caused by equipment failure, but rather by a breach of safety procedures.

However, the investigation remains ongoing to rule out any unforeseen factors. Ms. Ahire’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause and extent of her injuries, which will be crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation. The incident has raised serious questions about workplace safety standards within the hospital and the adequacy of safety training provided to contract workers.

The authorities are expected to review existing safety protocols and potentially implement stricter measures to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and maintaining a vigilant approach to workplace hazards, particularly when operating heavy machinery. The family of Ms. Ahire is understandably devastated and seeking answers regarding the circumstances that led to this preventable loss





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