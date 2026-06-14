Natalie Ng Farewell Ceremony and Charity Sale

A farewell ceremony for the late Hong Kong actress Natalie Ng will be held in Hong Kong on June 24, 2026. Her posthumous work will go to a charity sale. The ceremony will be held for members of the public, as well as relatives and friends who were unable to attend the funeral.

A farewell ceremony for the late Hong Kong actress Natalie Ng will be held in Hong Kong on June 24, 2026. Late Hong Kong actress Natalie Ng 's posthumous work will go to a charity sale .

In a post made on her Instagram account on Saturday (June 13), it was announced that a farewell ceremony will be held on June 24 in Hong Kong for members of the public, as well as relatives and friends who were unable to attend the funeral. It added: "On the day of the event, there will also be a charity sale of Natalie's posthumous work Rebirth by Love.

All proceeds, without deducting costs, will be donated to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

" They also kindly refused flower baskets and wreaths, adding that those who wish to could instead donate to the Hong Kong Cancer Fund in memory of Natalie. After battling a cancer relapse since August 2024, which progressed to stage 4 in March 2025, with the cancer cells spreading to her liver, bones and brain, she is survived by her two daughters, aged nine and 12, who will be cared for by her ex-husband, financial specialist David Chan.

Debuting in Hong Kong showbiz in 1998 after winning second runner-up in the Miss Hong Kong pageant that same year, Natalie is known for her appearance in TVB series including The Kung Fu Master (2000), Kung Fu Football (2004), Hope For Sale (2004) and Iron Ladies (2020), as well as Hong Kong films including Un Baiser Vole (2000).

"Let us pass on Natalie's love and unite this heart to help other families affected by cancer," they wrote. Hong Kong media reported in July 2025 that while battling cancer, she had published an autobiography with the same name, documenting her experiences before and after her illness, discussing about her family, career, marriage, children and religion, with the hope to spread positivity through her perspectives.

In December 2025, she also released her song Rebirth (direct translation), which she shared in November that she had plans to release a song since January to fulfil her wish of becoming a singer





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Natalie Ng Farewell Ceremony Charity Sale Rebirth By Love Cathedral Of The Immaculate Conception Hong Kong Cancer Fund Cancer Cancer Relapse Cancer Cells Spreading Ex-Husband Daughters TVB Series Hong Kong Films Autobiography Song Rebirth

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