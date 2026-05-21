National Day Parade (NDP) Returns to National Stadium, Featuring New Microdrama, Songs, and Visual Displays

The 2026 National Day Parade (NDP) will make its return to the National Stadium, presenting three new songs, a microdrama series, and visually engaging displays. Notable elements include the Presidential Gun Salute on Mobility 3rd Generation military raft and the return of popular performances.

The National Day Parade (NDP) will return to the National Stadium this year with a microdrama series, three new songs, and extensive visual and audio displays.

Highlights include the Presidential Gun Salute on Mobility 3rd Generation (M3G) military raft, a team of naval divers leapfrogging from a H225M medium-lift helicopter, and the return of aerial and mobile column performances. Thematic title 'Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!

' encapsulates the message of collective spirit and progress for Singapore and Singaporeans. Key topics: NDP 2026, National Day Parade, new songs, microdrama, Presidential Gun Salute, new elements in NDP, return of favorite elements, and new venue





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National Day Parade NDP 2026 National Stadium Microdrama Songs Presidentail Gun Salute Visual Displays Collective Spirit New Venue Return To Favorites New Elements

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