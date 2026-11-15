National Triathlete Russell Lee, 24, Dies in Changi Tipper Truck Accident

Singapore national triathlete Russell Lee, 24, was killed in a collision with a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road on Nov 12, the third accident involving cyclists in eastern Singapore in under two days. Teammates and the Triathlon Association of Singapore paid tribute.

National triathlete Russell Lee, 24, was killed in an accident involving a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road, police said. He was riding his bicycle when the collision occurred at about 8am on Thursday, Nov 12.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene. A 38-year-old truck driver is helping authorities with the ongoing investigation, and police urged the public to respect the privacy of Lee's family. The Triathlon Association of Singapore confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday, Nov 15. Association president Michelle Evelyn Chow said it was deeply saddened by the sudden death.

Also read Japan Upsets Brazil 3-2 at National Stadium in Singapore

At just 24 years old, Russell was a dedicated student-athlete and a cherished member of our national squad, the association said. Beyond his commitment and resilience in representing Singapore, he was known across the multisport fraternity for his warmth, generosity and the quiet strength he brought to his teammates and friends. The association extended its condolences to Lee's family, loved ones and teammates.

Advertisement

Its immediate priority is supporting his family and providing grief and psychological support to the national athletes and coaches who trained with him. Chow said Lee's sudden and tragic passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the sporting community. The association also urged road users to exercise heightened vigilance, care and mutual respect on our roads, so that every cyclist, motorist and pedestrian returns home safely.

Teammates share memories of Russell Lee

National triathlete Herlene Natasha Yu wrote on Instagram on Sunday that Lee was truly one of a kind. She said he had his own unique way of spreading kindness and warmth, often in ways he probably did not even realise. Yu also revealed that Lee was one of the last familiar faces she saw before the accident.

She recalled waving and smiling at him from across the road just 15 to 20 minutes before the collision, describing their friendship as close. Nicholas Rachmadi, a two-time Southeast Asian Games medallist and 2019 SEA Games silver medalist, also posted on Instagram on Sunday. More than just a teammate and competitor, you were like a younger brother to me, he wrote.

Rachmadi said that in spite of however many times Lee shared that he fell short of his goals, he always thought Lee was a legend in many ways. He described Lee as the most resilient, hardworking, hungriest, loving and goofy person who was never satisfied or contented and flew the flag high. You have touched and inspired more lives than you thought bro, including mine, Rachmadi wrote. He also said a part of him died when he heard the news.

Advertisement

Rise in fatal cyclist accidents in eastern Singapore

Lee's death was at least the third accident involving cyclists in eastern Singapore in less than two days. A 37-year-old female cyclist died on Wednesday after an accident with a tipper truck at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens. Earlier that day, another cyclist was involved in an accident with a taxi at the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Eunos Link.

Lee's death marks the second fatal accident between a cyclist and a tipper truck in less than 24 hours. Details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared in accordance with the wishes of Lee's family.