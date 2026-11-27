France and South Africa face off in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Nov 29. Siya Kolisi and Antoine Dupont lead their teams in this decisive rugby clash.

France and South Africa will meet at Twickenham on Nov 29 for the inaugural Nations Championship final. The match features a high-profile duel between French captain Antoine Dupont and South Africa n skipper Siya Kolisi. This decisive game follows France's narrow 21-19 victory over the Springboks earlier in the pool stage.

France Team Composition and Strategy

Antoine Dupont remains the central figure for France with his outstanding form and tactical control. He partners with Mathieu Jalibert to test the South African defense constantly. Thomas Ramos returns to the squad to provide crucial kicking strength after missing the recent win against Argentina.

Also read Siya Kolisi Dismisses Rassie Erasmus Ban Impact Ahead of Nations Championship Final

The absence of a designated goal-kicker hurt France during the bonus-point victory over Argentina on Nov 21. Kalvin Gourgues handled kicking duties in that match instead. Ramos brings experience as France's all-time leading points scorer with 563 points since his last appearance in March.

South Africa Squad Adjustments

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus made significant roster changes to challenge the French attack. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifts from fly-half to fullback. Damian Willemse was ruled out due to an injury sustained during the 20-17 loss to Ireland last weekend.

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Cobus Reinach returns to the scrum-half position alongside Manie Libbok at number ten. Reinach played five seasons with Montpellier and knows the French game well. He starts against Dupont after helping South Africa defeat France 29-28 in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final.

Erasmus Suspension Impact

Rassie Erasmus will not attend the final due to a six-game match-day suspension. The penalty stems from his claim that officiating in the pool stage loss amounted to match-fixing. He previously missed the Ireland defeat by hosting an online watch-along.

Siya Kolisi stated the team wants to win the trophy for their suspended coach. Erasmus continues to influence tactics remotely throughout the week. His leadership drove South Africa to World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.

Coach Galthie Commitment Level

French head coach Fabien Galthie acknowledged severe player shortages heading into the final. He noted missing one or two full teams worth of available players. Galthie previously won 64 caps as a scrum-half for France.

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Galthie vowed to go all in again to secure the championship title. He emphasized that winning requires trying every available option. The contest pits two of the best coaches in world rugby against each other.