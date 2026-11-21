Nearly 200 nations at COP31 in Antalya extended talks into the weekend after a draft deal removed all mentions of fossil fuels, sparking disputes over energy, science and finance. Negotiators remain deadlocked over fossil fuel language, IPCC report timing and support for developing countries.

Climate talks in Antalya ran into overtime on Nov 20 as nearly 200 nations remained deadlocked after two weeks of negotiations, with disputes over energy, science and finance set to drag into the weekend.

Negotiators will work an extra day on Nov 21 to try to reach a final agreement on global warming, though hopes are slim that the additional discussions will produce concrete plans to drastically slash fossil fuel use. The summit, called COP31, was supposed to end on Nov 20. A closing session convened late that day, well past the official finish time, approved some technical matters, but the wider political deal still eludes negotiators.

Also read COP31 delivers deals for host Turkey as climate diplomacy stalls

COP31 President Murat Kurum, who is Turkey's environment minister, told the plenary: We are close to the finish line, but we are not there yet. Midway through his opening address, Kurum was forced to pause while a protester shouted You are killing the future! before being escorted from the hall. Activists unsatisfied with the second draft text held a silent protest outside the plenary hall on Nov 20.

The two-week annual summit drew strong condemnation from activists and some countries for failing to even mention fossil fuels in a draft of the final agreement. The document was meant to address how the world will deal with climate change that is contributing to devastating heat waves, floods and other disasters worldwide.

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Draft Deal Strips Fossil Fuel Mentions

COP31 co-host Australia unveiled a draft deal earlier this week calling for a faster phaseout of fossil fuels, a flashpoint at UN climate talks where producers have fiercely resisted such calls. A second, pared-down draft released on Nov 19 stripped away all mentions of fossil fuels, sending negotiators rushing back to the bargaining table.

A dozen European and developing countries, from France to Panama and the Solomon Islands, released a letter on Nov 20 insisting that the deal include a clear transition away from fossil fuels. Panama threatened to walk away from the talks. The country's environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, is a vocal critic of the climate talks where he accuses a petroleum mafia of blocking progress.

Australia's Climate Minister Chris Bowen, who was shuttling between delegations to seek compromises, said he would work over the coming hours, for as long as it takes, to get the job done. People have strong views, of course. I am not stepping away from that. But no one has said to me, let us give up and go home, the veteran of five COPs said.

Electrification Push Faces Resistance

Brazil's national secretary for climate change, Aloisio Lopes Pereira de Melo, summed up the mood in Antalya: At this point, no one is happy, he told reporters. The draft cover decision proposes a target to electrify the global economy, a push to replace technologies that burn fossil fuels directly, like diesel cars and gas heating, with electric alternatives.

Australia and Turkey pushed electrification as a way to cut emissions, aiming for 35 percent of final energy demand from electricity by 2035. Bowen, who is chairing the negotiations, said: Electrification is the key to transitioning away from fossil fuels. The proposal calls for countries to boost the global share of final energy demand met by electricity to 35 percent by 2035.

But it does not specify that the additional electricity must come from renewables rather than coal or gas, spurring some countries to demand an explicitly clean target. Some countries also rejected a proposal to ramp up carbon capture, dismissing it as a costly, unproven technology that could allow polluters to keep burning fossil fuels. Vanuatu's Climate Minister Ralph Regenvanu told AFP: We are quite disappointed by the text. We want to see the references to false solutions removed.

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Emissions Cuts And Climate Finance

The timing of the next set of reports by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has been a major source of friction. The summit follows a string of climate-linked disasters from Europe to Nepal and Indonesia, and unfolds as countries grapple with an oil price shock, energy security concerns and sluggish global progress in cutting heat-trapping emissions.

To avert the most catastrophic effects of warming, experts warn of the need for urgent and deep cuts to emissions, mainly from the use of coal, oil and gas. The world is already on track to blow past the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.

The summit included a warning that progress has stalled for the past five years, even as disasters, including this year's heat waves in Europe and flooding in Nepal, grow more devastating and deadly. Negotiations are also deadlocked over long-running complaints by developing countries that rich nations are falling short in their obligations to help them confront climate change.

Countries most vulnerable to climate change, including island nations whose lands are battered by rising seas, say wealthy nations that caused the climate crisis must contribute more to a UN fund to help them recover from disasters and adapt to a warmer world. One delegate said the African continent will not accept an outcome that offers declarations without the resources to deliver them.

But many of the world's top-polluting nations, including the United States, did not participate directly at this year's talks. Some delegates warned they would not accept empty promises as the talks continued into the weekend.