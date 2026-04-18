Nationwide Broadband Disruption in Singapore Blamed on Third-Party Construction Accident

Broadband services across major Singaporean Internet Service Providers were severely disrupted on Saturday, April 18, affecting thousands of users. The widespread outage was attributed to a cable cut during third-party construction activities, prompting investigations and restoration efforts by NetLink Trust and the IMDA.

A significant disruption to broadband services across multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Singapore impacted numerous customers on Saturday, April 18. Companies including Singtel, Starhub, M1, MyRepublic, and Simba experienced widespread outages that began to be reported around 10:50 AM. Initial investigations by Singtel suggested that construction activities at a site were the likely cause, affecting several network operators simultaneously. Engineers were promptly deployed to assess the situation and initiate repairs, with the company issuing an apology for the inconvenience.

M1 confirmed it was notified of the issue by NetLink Trust, the nation's broadband network infrastructure provider, around 10:40 AM, although they noted that not all connections were necessarily impacted. NetLink Trust subsequently released statements detailing the affected areas, which included parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang, and Punggol. By 3:00 PM, they estimated that approximately 5,000 users had been affected by the incident.

NetLink Trust clarified that the disruption was caused by a third-party contractor conducting construction work without their engagement. The company expressed its strong disapproval of such service interruptions due to errant contractors and stated its intention to take appropriate action. Restoration efforts were underway, with services anticipated to be progressively restored by Sunday morning, contingent on unforeseen circumstances. Site constraints, adverse weather, and necessary safety precautions were cited as potential factors influencing the restoration timeline.

NetLink Trust is responsible for the design, construction, ownership, and operation of Singapore's Nationwide Broadband Network's passive fibre infrastructure. The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) acknowledged the ongoing service disruption and revealed its preliminary findings pointed to a cable cut during construction works as the root cause.

IMDA has directed NetLink Trust to expedite the identification and repair of the damaged cables, a process that involves diagnosing the extent of the damage and determining the most effective repair methods for the affected fibre optic cables. The authority emphasized that investigations are ongoing and that it is prepared to take firm action against any parties found to have committed lapses. The incident highlights the critical importance of robust infrastructure management and adherence to safety protocols during external construction activities that can impact essential digital connectivity.





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Singapore Broadband Outage ISP Disruption Netlink Trust Construction Accident IMDA

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