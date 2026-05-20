Nato's top officer clarifies no more pull-outs of US troops from Europe

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, the top military officer of NATO, said that only the 5,000 troops currently planned to leave Europe are the next to go, addressing concerns about more troops being reduced, which followed Trump's surprise announcement and controversies over consultations with allies.

Nato 's top officer doesn't expect more American drawdowns beyond the 5,000 troops Trump announced. The 5,000 troop drawdown from Europe marks the end of US plans to cancel deployments to Poland and Germany , contradicting Trump 's promises to consult with allies and avoid creating security gaps.

President Trump's surprise announcement of the troop reduction in Europe, triggered by disagreements with allies over the Iran war, sparked dismay from lawmakers and allies. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division's planned deployment to Poland was canceled, and the deployment of personnel trained to fire long-range rockets and missiles to Germany was halted





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