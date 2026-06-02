Navigating Insurance, Money Mindsets, and Market Shifts: A Financial Guide

This comprehensive report explores key financial topics affecting Singaporeans today. It covers understanding and evaluating inherited life insurance policies, the psychological roots of financial behaviors, essential insurance policy details often overlooked, the causes and solutions for widespread financial anxiety across generations, and the evolving effectiveness of traditional safe-haven assets during market turbulence. Insights from industry experts provide practical advice for managing personal finances in a complex economic environment.

Taking over an insurance policy from your parents may seem straightforward, but many people do not fully understand what they are paying for or whether the coverage still suits their adult needs.

Should you keep, upgrade or surrender these plans? Chan Wai Kit from Life Insurance Association Singapore explains how to assess inherited insurance policies. Many of our financial behaviours - overspending or obsessing with saving - are shaped by childhood experiences, emotional triggers and inherited habits. Michelle Mah from The Curious Bonsai shares with Andrea Heng how recognising these experiences can help you build a healthier relationship with money.

Insurance documents are long, full of legalese and it's tempting to skip the fine print. But knowing where to look can make the difference between a smooth claim and an unexpected denial. Eddy Cheong from Havend zooms into the details to break down the sections that matter most. According to a survey by Revolut and YouGov, Singaporeans are among Asia's most financially anxious, with almost a third frequently experiencing money-related anxiety.

What's causing us to be so stressed out over our wallets? Revolut's Ashley Thomas joins Andrea Heng to find out why Gen Zs, millennials and even higher-income households are feeling the pinch, and what small steps can help us feel more in control. Safe-haven assets like gold, bonds and the US dollar are meant to protect your portfolio in times of crisis. But recent market movements are challenging that notion, leaving many investors questioning what still works.

Sani Hamid from Financial Alliance sits with Andrea Heng to dissect what's happening





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Insurance Inherited Policies Financial Behavior Money Anxiety Safe-Haven Assets Investment Singapore

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