An exploration of key workplace dynamics including AI's effect on graduate hiring, the emotional aspects of maternity leave, personal branding risks, and managing flexible work policies.

The modern employment landscape is undergoing a profound transformation driven by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and shifting economic paradigms. As algorithms become increasingly capable of performing tasks once reserved for human entry-level workers, the traditional pathways for students and fresh graduates are becoming obscured.

Employers, facing heightened economic uncertainty, are adopting more cautious hiring strategies, demanding higher levels of immediate competency from new recruits. In response to these challenges, Institute of Policy Studies researcher Laurel Teo participated in a special live recording of the Work It podcast, which was held at the Temasek Polytechnic Opportunity Fest in 2026. During this insightful session, Teo discussed the critical skills and professional attitudes that forward-thinking employers prioritize when evaluating future hires.

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Valuing Skills Over Formal Degrees

She explored the evolving relevance of university degrees in a world where practical experience and adaptable mindsets may soon outweigh formal credentials. Furthermore, Teo highlighted how seemingly unrelated part-time jobs and personal hobbies can actually serve as powerful differentiators in job applications, providing evidence of soft skills like creativity, resilience, and time management that are increasingly valued in automated work environments.

This discussion underscores the urgent need for young professionals to cultivate a versatile skill set that complements technological capabilities rather than competing with them directly. Parallel to the concerns about technological displacement, significant cultural and psychological shifts are reshaping workplace norms, particularly regarding work-life balance and maternity. CNA Digital correspondent Vanessa Lim shared her deeply personal journey regarding pregnancy and professional responsibility.

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Initially determined to work until the very last day before her delivery, a medical warning regarding the risk of preterm labor served as a stark wake-up call regarding the fragility of life. Now expecting her second child, Lim candidly discusses the pervasive sense of guilt that many women feel when taking time off for health or family reasons, even when supported by empathetic management.

Navigating Maternity Guilt In Work

She articulates the difficulty of prioritizing personal health without fearing that she is letting her colleagues down. This narrative highlights the ongoing emotional toll of corporate expectations and the need for a more supportive and understanding workplace culture that recognizes the human elements behind professional roles. It serves as a reminder that while policies may exist to support parental leave, the internalized pressure to remain constantly productive remains a significant barrier for many working mothers.

The intersection of personal branding and professional conduct is also under intense scrutiny in the digital age. The rise of the corporate influencer culture, exemplified by trends such as #corporategirlie on social media, presents both unprecedented opportunities and substantial risks for employees. People, performance, and development specialist Shirley Toh joins the conversation to explore how sharing aspects of one's corporate life can build a powerful personal brand and unlock new career avenues.

Managing Team Trust And Flexibility

However, she also warns about the dangers of oversharing or posting inappropriate content that could jeopardize one's employment. Meanwhile, Sabrina Ho, founder of Half the Sky, addresses the complexities of implementing flexible work arrangements within a team of fifteen people. While her initial policy allowed for significant autonomy, pattern of missed deadlines tested the limits of this flexibility, leading to resentment among team members who had to cover the slack.

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Ho explains her process for setting firm boundaries and managing interpersonal dynamics when trust is breached. Additionally, the podcast addresses common interpersonal friction, such as the challenge of dealing with colleagues who lack autonomy and constantly require step-by-step guidance, illustrating that mastering workplace relationships is just as crucial as technical proficiency in sustaining a healthy and productive career.