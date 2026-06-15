Navigating Your Finances: Expert Advice for Singaporeans

Experts from various fields share their insights on managing finances, from dealing with inherited insurance policies to building a healthier relationship with money.

More than 610,000 Singaporeans are still holding on to Singtel special discounted shares bought decades ago using their CPF savings. With a new law allowing these shares to be transferred into individuals' Central Depository accounts, many people are weighing whether to sell, hold or diversify these shares.

Chua Yi Wen from DBS Bank's Consumer Banking Group shares with Andrea Heng how to approach the decision. Men and women are often said to approach money differently, from the way they save to the risks they take when investing. But how much of this is also shaped by biology, upbringing and social expectations?

Professor Carmen Shih from the Singapore University of Social Sciences shares with Andrea Heng how these factors influence financial behaviour and what they mean for everyday money decisions. Taking over an insurance policy from your parents may seem straightforward, but many people do not fully understand what they are paying for or whether the coverage still suits their adult needs. Should you keep, upgrade or surrender these plans?

Chan Wai Kit from Life Insurance Association Singapore explains how to assess inherited insurance policies. Many of our financial behaviours - overspending or obsessing with saving - are shaped by childhood experiences, emotional triggers and inherited habits. Michelle Mah from The Curious Bonsai shares with Andrea Heng how recognising these experiences can help you build a healthier relationship with money. Insurance documents are long, full of legalese and it's tempting to skip the fine print.

But knowing where to look can make the difference between a smooth claim and an unexpected denial. Eddy Cheong from Havend zooms into the details to break down the sections that matter most





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Singaporeans Singtel Shares Financial Behaviour Insurance Policies Money Management

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