Navy Secretary John Phelan Ousted Amidst Shipbuilding Reform Dispute and Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was unexpectedly removed from his position following disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over shipbuilding reform and concerns about his relationship with President Trump. The dismissal occurred during a sensitive time with a naval blockade of Iranian ports and amidst scrutiny over Phelan's past travel with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan , has been abruptly removed from his position, a decision communicated on Wednesday evening. This unexpected change in leadership comes amidst escalating tensions between Phelan and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding the pace of shipbuilding reform and Phelan’s direct line of communication with President Donald Trump .

Six sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNN that Hegseth had informed Phelan he would need to resign or face termination, a directive ultimately endorsed by President Trump. The timing of this dismissal is particularly noteworthy, occurring while the US Navy is actively engaged in a blockade of Iranian ports during a ceasefire in the ongoing Iran conflict, a critical operation involving preventing Iranian vessels from navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

The core of the dispute appears to stem from differing approaches to modernizing the Navy’s shipbuilding capabilities. Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg reportedly felt Phelan was too slow to implement necessary reforms and sought greater control over key aspects of shipbuilding and navy acquisitions, areas traditionally under the Navy Secretary’s authority. The situation reached a critical point during a White House meeting between Trump and Hegseth focused on shipbuilding progress.

Frustrated with the lack of speed, Trump became convinced that a change in leadership was necessary and authorized Hegseth to address the issue. Hegseth then delivered the ultimatum to Phelan, requesting his resignation or offering termination. Phelan, initially appearing to believe Trump was unaware of the directive, actively sought clarification from other White House officials, attempting to ascertain whether the President was indeed informed.

Despite assurances from multiple staffers that the decision originated with Trump, Phelan continued to seek direct confirmation, even approaching the President in the West Wing lobby, where Trump briefly confirmed his removal. This entire sequence unfolded while Phelan was attending the Navy League’s annual Sea Air Space conference, a major maritime event held near Washington, DC. Phelan’s background is notable as a businessman with no prior military experience.

He and his wife were significant fundraisers for Trump’s campaign prior to his confirmation as Navy Secretary in 2025, a fact highlighted by Trump himself at the time of his appointment, who stated Phelan would prioritize the Navy’s interests and advance his “America First” vision. His departure marks the first among the military service secretaries nominated under Trump’s administration, though Hegseth has previously removed numerous senior military officers across various branches.

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, recent reports surfaced regarding Phelan’s presence on a flight manifest from 2006, indicating he flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane alongside other financiers and individuals connected to Epstein’s controversial network. A friend of Phelan’s stated he was invited on the flight by the late Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne. Undersecretary Hung Cao will assume the role of Acting Secretary of the Navy, effective immediately.

The Pentagon has directed all inquiries regarding Phelan’s departure to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, which has yet to provide a comprehensive response





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