NDP 2026: New Format, New Elements

The National Day Parade (NDP) 2026 will be held at the National Stadium, featuring a microdrama series, new songs, and a unique set design. The event will also include a new indoor drone light show and a Presidential Gun Salute on Mobility 3rd Generation (M3G) military raft.

The National Day Parade (NDP) 2026 will return to the National Stadium this year, marking a significant shift in the event's format. The parade will feature a microdrama series titled 'Heartbeats,' starring Iman Fandi and Yung Raja, and three new songs .

The microdrama, a six-episode series, follows a woman's journey of self-discovery at an NDP heartlands concert. The soundtrack of the parade will be available through the Go Beyond: NDP 2026 Album, featuring three new songs: 'Giants,' 'Sparkle,' and 'You’ll Be Okay.

' The NDP 2026 production will be staged on a platform spanning the length of a football field, incorporating aerial elements, stage lifts, and multimedia displays. The event will also feature the largest indoor special effects presentation to date, exceeding past displays by more than two times. A new addition to the NDP is an indoor drone light show, showcasing the first of its kind in the parade.

The Presidential Gun Salute on Mobility 3rd Generation (M3G) military raft, a self-propelled amphibious bridging vehicle, will be fired at the Kallang Basin. The NDP 2026 will also feature a new set design, designed to be breathtaking for spectators. The absence of crowd favorites like the Red Lions, aerial display, and mobile column is attributed to safety and operational concerns in an enclosed environment.

However, the decision does not preclude their future participation. A team of naval divers performed a daring leap from a H225M medium-lift helicopter, followed by a parachute landing in the waters off Marina Bay. A team of seven Red Lions descended from a transport aircraft in aerial formation. The Chairman of the NDP 2026 Executive Committee, Brigadier-General (BG) Lim Han Yong, emphasized the opportunity to introduce fresh elements and design a breathtaking set design for the spectators





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National Day Parade NDP 2026 Microdrama New Songs Indoor Drone Light Show Presidential Gun Salute Red Lions Aerial Display Mobile Column

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