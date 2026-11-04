NEA Evaluates Return Right Scheme Expansion for Future Large Events

Minister Grace Fu confirms the National Environment Agency will assess applying the Return Right F&B scheme to other large-scale events if they meet compliance conditions.

The National Environment Agency is actively evaluating the potential expansion of the Return Right food and beverage scheme to accommodate other major large-scale events in Singapore. This strategic assessment follows the successful implementation of a temporary exemption during the recent Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, which took place from October 9 to 11.

Assessing Operator-Led Collection Effectiveness

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu stated on Wednesday, November 4, that it remains premature to determine whether additional large venues will receive similar exemptions from the Beverage Container Return Scheme. She emphasized that the scheme only fully commenced operations on October 1, making it too early to gauge the overall effectiveness of operator-led collection and return arrangements under the Return Right framework.

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Fu clarified that the National Environment Agency will consider applying this specific operational model to other large-scale events only if those organizers can demonstrate strict compliance with all required regulatory conditions. This cautious approach allows regulators to monitor initial data before committing to broader policy applications across the event industry.

Grand Prix Exemption Mechanics and Participant Costs

During the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, the event organizer and permitted food and beverage operators were treated identically to standard outlets participating in the Return Right initiative. These entities were exempted from the obligation to collect the mandatory ten-cent deposit directly from consumers at the point of sale.

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Despite not collecting deposits from patrons, these operators remained financially responsible for paying the deposit to their respective beverage suppliers. The event organizer established a dedicated system allowing spectators to return their empty drink containers for recycling without the usual transactional friction of deposit retrieval at the counter.

This arrangement effectively shifted the logistical burden of container return from individual consumers to centralized venue management, streamlining the recycling process for thousands of attendees while maintaining the financial incentives for beverage suppliers within the broader circular economy model.

Regulatory Criteria and Stakeholder Positions

Members of Parliament have submitted multiple inquiries regarding the rationale behind exemptions from the ten-cent deposit rule and whether such arrangements could be extended to other permanent or temporary locations nationwide. These questions highlight ongoing interest in the flexibility of the regulatory framework as the scheme matures.

The Return Right initiative is currently accessible to approximately 3,000 food and beverage outlets across the island. To qualify for participation, operators must hold a valid licence from the Singapore Food Agency and maintain dine-in arrangements while selling beverages regulated under the Beverage Container Return Scheme.

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Participating outlets bear the full cost of deposits on regulated beverages sold and consumed on their premises. In exchange, these businesses retain the empty beverage containers without charging customers the deposit, creating a streamlined internal recycling loop. Such outlets include food courts and restaurants located in airport transit areas, while coffee shops and hawker stalls constitute a small minority of current participants.

Machine Performance and Digital Refund Innovations

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary provided critical performance metrics in response to parliamentary questions regarding technical failures and refund processing efficiency. He reported that more than 95 percent of transactions at reverse vending machines were successfully refunded on the spot as of October.

Puthucheary noted that a considerable proportion of unsuccessful transactions appeared to stem from user unfamiliarity with the refund process rather than technical malfunctions. This insight has driven significant investment in digital infrastructure to reduce human error and improve the overall user experience for both casual recyclers and serial collectors.

BCRS Ltd has been progressively rolling out a digital refund portal since October 1 to address these usability challenges. Users can now submit their personal details through a pre-populated online form instead of relying on traditional email correspondence, significantly accelerating the reimbursement timeline and reducing administrative overhead for the scheme operator.