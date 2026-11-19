NEA is expanding its surveillance camera partnership with town councils after a six-month pilot achieved a 34 per cent catch rate. The agency also reported about 2,300 ground littering fines and rising rat burrow numbers in its quarterly update.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is expanding its surveillance camera partnership with town council s to tackle high-rise littering and improve cleanliness at identified hotspots. The expansion follows encouraging results from a six-month pilot, the agency said in a quarterly update on Thursday (Nov 19).

Under the expanded partnership, from November each town council can request up to three surveillance camera deployments per month. Locations are identified through ground observations and estate-level intelligence, while NEA deploys the cameras and investigates detected offences. During the pilot, deployments guided by local knowledge achieved a catch rate of 34 per cent. This compared with 26 per cent for NEA camera deployments islandwide over the same period.

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Town Council Camera Pilot Success

All 19 town councils took part in the pilot, with 73 camera deployments carried out between October 2025 and April 2026. NEA said the arrangement allows for more targeted and timely intervention at high-rise littering hotspots. At Telok Blangah Drive, a camera deployed at a location identified by Tanjong Pagar Town Council captured an offence and helped NEA identify the source unit. The offender was prosecuted and convicted on Oct 20, and fined S$700 (US$540).

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High-rise littering feedback cases have averaged about 28,600 a year since 2023. In 2025, NEA carried out about 2,200 camera deployments and took about 500 enforcement actions for high-rise littering offences. On cleanliness enforcement, NEA said it reviews operations based on ground observations, public feedback and operational needs. It noted the number of enforcement blitzes may vary from quarter to quarter.

In the third quarter, the agency conducted 114 blitzes at cleanliness hotspots, up from 45 in the second quarter and 66 in the first quarter. About 2,300 fines were issued for ground littering offences in the third quarter, similar to the second quarter but down from about 3,100 in the first quarter. Corrective Work Orders continued to decline, falling from 150 in the first quarter to 110 in the second quarter and about 90 in the third quarter.

Cleanliness Hotspot Enforcement Results

At Kranji MRT station, the litter count fell by 90 per cent between July and September. NEA said this location was among cleanliness hotspots where it carried out targeted enforcement, surveillance and ground engagement under the Cleaner Neighbourhood initiative. On rat activity, the average number of burrows detected per two-month surveillance cycle rose from about 3,400 in the first half of 2026 to about 4,000 across the July-August and September-October cycles.

Most burrows were found in public housing estates, followed by grass verges along roadsides and industrial estates. Between July and September, NEA and the Singapore Food Agency jointly took about 210 enforcement actions against premises owners for rat-related lapses. Poor refuse management accounted for about half, or about 110, of the actions. Other lapses included poor housekeeping, defects in refuse-handling facilities and the presence of places where rats could shelter.

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Rat Burrow Surveillance Data

At Kreta Ayer Road, New Bridge Road and Smith Street, refuse management lapses fell 81 per cent over five months following targeted efforts. These included engaging businesses and market stallholders on proper refuse management, working with town councils to reduce visible waste and deploying surveillance cameras. NEA said the increase in rat burrows underscores the need for continued vigilance and sustained collective efforts by stakeholders and the community.

It added that sustained housekeeping and proper refuse management are essential to suppressing rat activity, as populations can rebound quickly where food sources and harbourage remain available. NEA said it will continue to work with stakeholders and take enforcement action where necessary to address rat activity and uphold public cleanliness.