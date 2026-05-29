Nearly 2,000 Speeding Offences Recorded in Singapore School Zones in Early 2026 After All-Day Limit Introduction

Singapore police recorded 1,918 speeding violations in school zones during the first three months of 2026, following the extension of 40 km/h speed limits to all hours. The measure aims to protect children during varied school activities, with enhanced penalties including extra demerit points and fines.

Singapore has recorded 1,918 speeding violations in school zone s during the first three months of 2026, following the implementation of stricter, all-day speed limits around primary schools.

The data, covering January 1 to March 31, was released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF). This measure is part of a broader road safety initiative aimed at protecting children, who are among the most vulnerable road users. Previously, the 40 km/h speed limit in school zones was enforced primarily during peak school hours.

However, starting January 1, 2026, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) extended the reduced speed limit to all hours of the day. This change was announced in 2025, reflecting the increasingly varied schedules of students, who now participate in enrichment programs, sports training, and other activities outside traditional school hours. The policy aims to create a consistently safe environment around school grounds, regardless of the time.

Police emphasize that school zones require constant vigilance, and motorists must adapt their long-held driving habits. The enhanced enforcement regime includes tougher penalties: offenders receive two additional demerit points and an extra S$100 fine on top of standard speeding penalties. These stricter sanctions also apply to silver zones, which are roads designed to be safer for senior citizens.

While Singapore's roads are among the safest in the region, the early figures indicate that many drivers are still adjusting to the new all-day limits. Road safety efforts often focus on preventing major accidents, but violation statistics reveal day-to-day driving behavior. For parents, the all-day restriction offers greater peace of mind, ensuring protection for children during after-school activities. For drivers, the message is clear: school zones now require reduced speeds around the clock.

The inconvenience of slowing down for a few extra seconds can be the critical factor preventing a serious incident. Authorities continue to urge motorists to obey speed limits and drive responsibly to safeguard all road users





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Singapore School Zone Speeding Road Safety LTA SPF 40 Km/H Limit Vulnerable Road Users Demerit Points Silver Zones Traffic Enforcement

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