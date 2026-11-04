HDB Launches 7,964 BTO Flats Across Six Towns in November 2026 Exercise

HDB has launched 7,964 Build-To-Order flats across six towns, the first exercise since household income ceilings were raised. Applications are open until Nov 11, with 256 Community Care Apartments now available to seniors aged 55 and above.

HDB has launched 7,964 Build-To-Order ( BTO) flats across six towns in its November 2026 sales exercise. This is the first exercise since household income ceilings were raised to S$16,000 for families and S$8,000 for singles.

The flats are spread across seven projects in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun, comprising three Standard projects, three Plus projects and one Prime project, HDB said in a media release on Wednesday (Nov 4). Among them are 1,310 flats at Sembawang Anchor with shorter waiting times of less than three years, while the remaining six projects have waiting times of under four years. Prices start from S$131,000 for a two-room Flexi flat at Tengah's Plantation Dew.

Also read Singapore Couples Rent While Waiting for BTO Flats as Government Explores Build-to-Rent Housing

Grants and Starting Prices

Eligible first-timer families can receive Enhanced CPF Housing Grants (EHG) of up to S$120,000. With the grant, eligible buyers can purchase a 3-room Standard flat from S$161,000 or a 4-room Standard flat from S$232,000, depending on household income and eligibility. HDB's illustrative examples show that four-room Standard flats can cost from S$232,000 after grants. Among the Standard projects, 3-room flats at Plantation Dew start from S$266,000 before grants, while 4-room flats at Sembawang Anchor start from S$312,000.

For the Plus projects, 3-room flats at Bayshore Sails start from S$409,000, while 4-room flats at Merpati Meadow start from S$545,000. At the Prime project in Toa Payoh Hillside, 4-room flats without balconies start from S$558,000, while those with balconies start from S$619,000. The three Standard BTO projects are Sembawang Anchor in Sembawang, Plantation Dew in Tengah and Chencharu Acres in Yishun.

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The Plus projects are Merpati Meadow in Geylang with a subsidy clawback rate of 8 per cent, as well as Bayshore Sails and Bayshore Oasis in Bedok, both with rates of 9 per cent. The Prime project is Toa Payoh Hillside with a subsidy recovery rate of 11 per cent.

Plus and Prime flats receive additional subsidies because of their higher market values and more favourable locations, but come with stricter resale conditions, including a 10-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) and subsidy recovery rates ranging from 8 per cent to 11 per cent. When owners sell their flats after fulfilling the MOP, they must pay HDB a percentage of the resale price or valuation, whichever is higher.

At Plantation Dew, buyers can also opt for White flats, which feature open-concept layouts without internal partition walls and some electrical points. These flats will be offered for 3-room, 4-room and 5-room units and cost S$6,000, S$8,600 and S$9,000 less respectively than units with the default layout. The White flats are priced between S$6,000 and S$9,000 lower than their standard-layout counterparts, depending on the flat type.

Flats for Seniors and Singles

More than one in three flats offered in this exercise are 2-room Flexi flats, available across all seven projects to cater to first-time singles and seniors. HDB aims to launch 20,000 such flats between 2026 and 2028 to meet the needs of singles and seniors. The exercise also includes 256 Community Care Apartments (CCAs) at Toa Payoh Hillside, the sixth such project to be launched and the first since the eligibility age was lowered from 65 to 55.

This allows more seniors to consider either a CCA or a short-lease 2-room Flexi flat when they turn 55, giving them the option of right-sizing to a home with senior-friendly features and care services. The change allows more seniors to consider either a Community Care Apartment or a short-lease two-room Flexi flat earlier as part of their retirement housing plans. Applications for the BTO flats are open through the HDB Flat Portal from Wednesday to Nov 11.

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Applicants must have a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter when they submit their application and may apply for only one flat type in one town. Those who submitted their applications and all required documents by Sept 25 will be given priority. The HFE application e-Service will be temporarily unavailable from Wednesday to Nov 11 and resume on Nov 12.

HDB encouraged applicants to plan their finances carefully and select a suitable flat based on their budget and needs, taking into account the current Loan-to-Value (LTV) limit of 75 per cent for HDB housing loans. Applicants who wish to improve their chances of securing a flat should monitor application rates and consider applying to projects with lower rates, such as those around one or lower.

Application rates will be available on the HDB Flat Portal and updated several times daily throughout the application window. Applicants will be informed of their queue positions in January 2027, while flat booking is tentatively scheduled to begin in March. HDB said applicants are shortlisted through a computer ballot rather than on a first-come, first-served basis.

Minister Comments on Exercise

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said he often hears from young couples during community walkabouts who are excited about getting their first home but have practical concerns about affordability and waiting times, asking: How soon can they move in and begin their next chapter together? He said Singaporeans have different housing priorities, from affordability and living near loved ones to finding homes suited to their needs as they grow older.

He added that the Government was working to build more flats across the country and shorten construction times. Chee also thanked HDB officers for their work and encouraged prospective buyers to explore the different projects to find a home that best suits their needs and budgets.

Upcoming February 2027 Sales

The next BTO sales exercise will be held in February 2027, with about 4,300 flats in Bishan, Tampines, Tengah and Toa Payoh on offer, alongside a Sale of Balance Flats exercise offering about 5,000 flats. Prospective applicants planning to take part in these exercises should apply for their HFE. HDB will launch about 4,300 BTO flats in Bishan, Tampines, Tengah and Toa Payoh in February 2027, alongside a Sale of Balance Flats exercise offering about 5,000 flats.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to submit their HFE applications and supporting documents by Dec 15, 2026, to receive their HFE letters before the sales exercise.