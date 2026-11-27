US shoppers spent US$82.5 billion online from Nov 1 to Nov 22, up 9.1 per cent, as AI tools and cost concerns push essentials like toiletries into holiday carts alongside gifts.

US shoppers are heading into Black Friday 2026 buying discounted shampoo, flat-screen TVs and Lego sets at the same time, as artificial intelligence tools and higher costs reshape holiday spending.

Brands and stores have promoted steep discounts online and in stores all month, making the day once seen as the holiday season's unofficial kickoff feel more like the fourth quarter of a football game. AI-powered shopping tools and cost concerns fuelled by the US war with Iran are influencing how, where, when and on what consumers spend, industry analysts said.

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Shoppers Stock Up On Essentials And Gifts

When Black Friday deals are available, basics such as T-shirts, toiletries and pet supplies are going into carts along with gift items, the analysts said. Usually when you think of holiday shopping it is premium handbags and jewellery and those types of items, but we are fast seeing shoppers also use this season to stock up on the essentials, said Vivek Pandya, director of digital insights at Adobe.

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Black Friday still has enough die-hard traditionalists to make it the biggest day of the year for retail foot traffic, according to Sensormatic Solutions, which tracks activity at physical stores. Retailers large and small view the occasion as a chance to improve their year-end footing and attract new customers. Black Friday is still the day for in-store shopping, said Grant Gustafson, Sensormatic's head of retail consulting and analytics.

The 2026 holiday shopping takes place in a US economic environment marked by lacklustre consumer confidence, high inflation and shoppers who have kept spending regardless. Foot traffic data show Americans are visiting stores less often this season, and their purchases appear more intentional than impulse-driven, Gustafson said.

Consumer Confidence And Online Sales Rise

Analysts and economists closely scrutinise retail spending on the five days that begin with Thanksgiving Day and end on Cyber Monday for clues about consumers' financial staying power and retailers' prospects into the new year. The good news for retailers is that consumer confidence jumped in November as US gasoline prices continued a steady decline. Online sales have beaten expectations so far this holiday season, according to Adobe Digital Insights, a research and market intelligence programme that Pandya leads.

US consumers spent US$82.5 billion online from Nov 1 to Nov 22, 9.1 per cent more than during the same three weeks in 2025. Adobe predicted US online sales for the holiday season through Dec 31 would grow 6.7 per cent and total US$275.1 billion. The National Retail Federation estimated that higher prices would account for about half of the 4.1 per cent sales growth it expected in stores and online in November and December.

The group forecast US shoppers collectively spending US$1.01 trillion. US retailers have broadly held the line on prices instead of making big increases across the board, and offered solid discounts that persuaded customers to shop earlier, industry analysts said. Salesforce, which tracks digital spending at a range of retailers including grocery stores, said November discounts are 8 per cent bigger than in 2025.

The seasonal promotions pushed average selling prices of physical merchandise 1 per cent below November 2025 levels, Salesforce said. Caila Schwartz, a retail and consumer insights leader at Salesforce, said the discounts encouraged shoppers to add 2 per cent more items in their online carts from Oct 1 through Nov 18 compared with the same period in 2025. In the last several years, a lot of the sales gains have been from higher prices, she said.

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Best Discounts Land On Black Friday

This is not what we are seeing this year. While retailers offered discounts earlier, with some starting before Halloween, Adobe's Pandya said the best prices still are likely to land on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

For example, discounts on TVs are expected to average 23 per cent on Friday compared with 11 per cent during the first 22 days of the month. Self-gifting is an established holiday shopping trend. Black Friday's expansion to a multi-week event also has some consumers filling their cupboards with toiletries and clothes they would typically buy at another time, according to analysts.

Online sales of personal hygiene products were 40 per cent higher from Nov 1 through Nov 22 compared to the October average, according to Adobe's data. Sales of household cleaning products spiked 33 per cent and clothing basics by 27 per cent during the same time frame, Adobe said. The deepest holiday discounts are expected on clothing, home goods, and health and beauty, Salesforce said.

The company said it expected health and beauty products to average 33 per cent off between Nov 24 and Nov 30. It is not just a moment where shoppers are buying gifts, Schwartz said. They are also buying things that they need, and so that is going to help drive up a lot of the spend.

AI Tools Help Shoppers Compare Prices

Consumers are using AI-assisted tools to help them compare products and prices, particularly as inflation and paying more for gasoline has made them more careful with their budgets.