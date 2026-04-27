Negeri Sembilan Chief Minister Faces Leadership Crisis as UMNO Withdraws Support

Negeri Sembilan Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun remains in office despite losing majority support after UMNO's 14 assembly members withdrew backing over his handling of a royal crisis. The political turmoil stems from a dispute involving the state’s monarchy, with traditional leaders declaring the removal of the ruler, a move Aminuddin dismissed as invalid. UMNO cited concerns over stability and constitutional adherence, while the opposition Perikatan Nasional offered to work with the dissenting lawmakers. Aminuddin insists he will stay until the issue is clarified, raising questions about the state’s governance.

Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun has stated that he will remain in his position despite losing majority support in the 36-seat Negeri Sembilan state assembly, following a decision by the United Malays National Organisation ( UMNO ) to withdraw its backing.

The move came after UMNO's 14 assembly members unanimously announced their withdrawal of support on April 27, 2026, citing dissatisfaction with Aminuddin's handling of a crisis involving the state’s monarchy. The political turmoil escalated when the council of four Undangs—traditional leaders representing Sungai Ujong, Rembau, Johol, and Jelebu—declared the removal of state ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir on April 19, alleging improper conduct.

They named Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the successor, but Aminuddin dismissed the declaration as invalid, arguing that one of the Undangs, Mubarak Dohak, had been dismissed in May 2025 under customary mechanisms. This led to further backlash from the Undangs, who accused Aminuddin of being unfit to lead the state administration. UMNO's Negeri Sembilan chairperson, Jalaluddin Alias, emphasized that the party’s decision was made to uphold the state’s customary institutions and constitution, while also seeking political stability.

He criticized Aminuddin for failing to consult with UMNO representatives in the state executive council before the crisis escalated. Meanwhile, the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) expressed readiness to collaborate with the 14 UMNO lawmakers to ensure stability in the state government. State opposition leader Mohamed Hanifah Abu Baker reiterated PN’s commitment to prioritizing the well-being of Negeri Sembilan’s people and economy.

Aminuddin, however, maintained that the state ruler, Tuanku Muhriz, had instructed him to continue as chief minister until the issue of his majority support is resolved. The political deadlock raises concerns about the administration’s ability to govern effectively amid ongoing disputes over the monarchy and political alliances





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Negeri Sembilan UMNO Aminuddin Harun Monarchy Crisis Political Instability

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