Neighbour Dispute Escalates to Harassment and Physical Harm in Bedok North

A 62‑year‑old Bedok North resident faces seven charges after removing a neighbour's CCTV camera, throwing a glass marble that caused injury, and repeatedly scattering yellow powder. The case underscores rising neighbour‑to‑neighbour hostility and the legal limits of so‑called pranks in Singapore.

A 62‑year‑old man from a Bedok North HDB block has been charged with a series of disturbing incidents that were initially dismissed as harmless pranks but proved to be deliberate acts of harassment and endangerment.

On 8 April, his 74‑year‑old neighbour discovered that a CCTV camera mounted outside his front door had vanished. A review of the neighbour's video‑doorbell footage revealed a figure dressed entirely in black climbing to the 12th floor, forcibly detaching the camera and hurling it out of the window. The neighbour immediately reported the matter to the police and confronted the suspect at his door.

In response, the suspect threw a glass marble down the corridor, shattering his own window and scattering sharp shards across the hallway. When the neighbour later returned home, he stepped on a fragment of glass and suffered a cut to his toe. The incident marked the latest escalation in a pattern of hostile behaviour that began earlier in the year.

In March of the previous year, the same suspect had visited the neighbour's doorstep on three separate occasions, each time scattering a yellow powder around the doorframe. Although the powder caused no physical harm, the repeated nature of the acts raised concerns about the suspect's intent. After the April episode, investigators uncovered additional evidence of intimidation, including the suspect's repeated use of threatening gestures and verbal abuse.

The police charged the man with seven offences, including mischief, reckless conduct that endangered the safety of others, breach of trust, and violations under Singapore's Prevention of Harassment Act. The suspect was detained for a mental health assessment, which diagnosed him with a delusional disorder but concluded that he was not currently unstable. On 12 June, he entered a guilty plea and, during sentencing, expressed remorse, acknowledging that his actions were not harmless jokes but serious misconduct.

He appealed for leniency, vowing to comply fully with compulsory treatment and to reform. The court considered his mental health report alongside the severity of the offences and the impact on the elderly victim, who suffered both physical injury and a sense of insecurity in his own home.

In a separate but thematically related case, an elderly woman in Singapore was reported to have sprayed an unknown liquid followed by bleach on a neighbour's door over a dispute concerning bicycle parking. While on bail, she allegedly sprayed insecticide toward the neighbour and the neighbour's daughter, resulting in mild poisoning and hospitalisation. These incidents highlight a growing concern about neighbour‑to‑neighbour aggression in densely populated residential areas, prompting calls for stronger community mediation mechanisms and stricter enforcement of harassment legislation.

Authorities stress that while mental health considerations are important, they do not exempt individuals from accountability when their conduct poses a clear risk to public safety





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