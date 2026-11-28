Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposes a rotation deal with Gadi Eisenkot ahead of coalition talks in Herzliya on Nov 29. Details on the political stakes follow.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival political figure Gadi Eisenkot have scheduled a pivotal meeting for the morning of Nov 29 to discuss the formation of a new government. The upcoming talks, which are set to take place at a hotel in Herzliya, follow Netanyahu's public proposal to establish a unity government featuring a rotation agreement for the prime ministerial office. This development marks a significant shift in the political landscape following the inconclusive elections held in late October, which failed to produce a decisive majority for either the right-wing or left-leaning blocs.

Eisenkot Tasked With Government Formation

Eisenkot was formally entrusted by Israeli President Isaac Herzog with the responsibility of forming the next government after the head of state conducted consultations with all participating political parties. Since receiving this mandate, the former chief of staff has been actively attempting to assemble a broad coalition capable of displacing the incumbent administration. His efforts have been complicated by significant internal political constraints, particularly the hesitation among certain allies regarding reliance on Arab-Israeli parties. Furthermore, Eisenkot faces diplomatic challenges in securing the support of ultra-Orthodox parties, which would likely require substantial policy compromises on religious and state matters.

Also read Eisenkot Accuses Likud of Stalling as Deadline for Government Formation Nears

Logistics and Timing of the Nov 29 Summit

The Likud party confirmed that Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot agreed to meet at 10:00 local time, which corresponds to 16:00 Singapore time, at a hotel located in Herzliya. The statement was published late on Nov 28, setting the stage for high-stakes negotiations. The choice of venue in Netanyahu's coastal constituency underscores the personal nature of the discussions, even as they carry national implications. The meeting comes at a critical juncture where time is of the essence for establishing a stable executive branch in the wake of the electoral deadlock.

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Coalition Dynamics and Political Prerequisites

The prospect of a unity government hinges on the willingness of opposing factions to compromise on their core ideological differences. Netanyahu's offer of a rotation deal suggests a potential power-sharing arrangement that could accommodate Eisenkot's political base while retaining elements of the current administration. However, the path to such an agreement is fraught with difficulties, as Eisenkot must navigate the delicate balance between secular and religious voters. The potential inclusion of ultra-Orthodox representatives could fundamentally alter the government's legislative agenda, particularly concerning defense budgeting and social services, given their historical influence in Israeli politics.

Implications for Israel's Political Stability

The success or failure of these Nov 29 talks will determine the immediate future of Israel's political leadership and its ability to address pressing national security and economic challenges. A failed coalition formation could lead to prolonged political paralysis or even necessitate a third election, further destabilizing the nation. Conversely, a successful unity government under a rotation model could provide the stability needed to implement key reforms and manage regional tensions. Stakeholders across the political spectrum are closely monitoring the discussions, aware that the outcome will shape the country's trajectory for years to come.