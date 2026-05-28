Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the military to expand its control in Gaza to around 70% of the territory, a move that has been criticized by Arab-Islamic states and has led to a significant loss of life since the truce.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the military to expand its control in Gaza , aiming to secure around 70% of the territory. This move comes after Israel effectively controlled approximately 64% of the coastal strip, following a two-year military campaign that left Gaza in ruins.

Initially, Israeli troops were supposed to withdraw to a 'Yellow Line' demarcating their extent of control, but Reuters reports that Israel has unilaterally moved the concrete blocks marking this line deeper into Hamas-controlled territory, increasing their control to around 64%. Netanyahu has now ordered a further expansion, stating, 'We were at fifty, we moved to sixty. My directive is to move to seventy. Let's start with that.

' This expansion is part of a broader strategy to create 'buffer zones' in Syria and Lebanon, aiming to prevent potential militant attacks following the 2023 Hamas-led assault. However, this move has been criticized by Arab-Islamic states, who have condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his role in the detention of activists involved in a Gaza flotilla.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 900 Palestinian deaths since the truce, according to health officials, with Israel reporting four soldier fatalities. Despite this, Israel and Hamas remain at an impasse in talks to advance a US plan for a long-term ceasefire and reconstruction





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