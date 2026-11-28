Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered a rotating premiership to rival Gadi Eisenkot to form a unity government before the Dec 6 deadline, triggering sharp political reactions.

Israel i caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a dramatic proposal for a rotating premiership on November 28, suggesting that his primary political rival, Gadi Eisenkot, should serve as the first prime minister. The former military chief is expected to announce the formation of a new government within days to meet the official deadline of December 6 without utilizing a 14-day extension.

Netanyahu Accepts Secondary Role in Coalition Deal

In a social media post outlining this unprecedented arrangement, Netanyahu declared that his responsibility as a leader required him to set aside personal ambitions. He explicitly agreed that Eisenkot would serve as prime minister at the beginning of the term, while Netanyahu himself would assume the role of alternate prime minister during that initial period.

Also read Eisenkot Accuses Likud of Stalling as Deadline for Government Formation Nears

This offer marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Israel, as it places the leadership of the country directly into the hands of Eisenkot, who has long been a vocal critic of Netanyahu's tenure. The proposal aims to break the political deadlock that has persisted since the recent elections, where no single party secured a clear majority in the 120-seat Parliament.

Stakeholder Reactions Range From Skepticism to Outrage

Gadi Eisenkot responded to the proposal by criticizing the Likud party for its previous negotiating stance. Eisenkot stated that Likud had been unwilling to compromise and had refused to present any concrete proposals over the preceding two weeks. His political camp, known as Yashar, has faced internal divisions regarding whether to form alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties, Arab-majority lists, or engage in a unity government with Likud.

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Youssef Jabareen, the leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, expressed strong opposition to the current administration. Jabareen wrote that the democratic majority has decided that the current government must leave office, describing it as bloodstained and neglectful. He called for the removal of Netanyahu in the upcoming week to fulfill the shared will of both Jewish and Arab citizens.

Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party, also rejected the current political maneuvering. Lapid characterized Netanyahu's proposal as a transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived partners and violated agreements. His comments reflect the deep skepticism surrounding Netanyahu's intentions among centrist and left-leaning political figures.

Critical Seat Count and Coalition Uncertainty

The path to forming a government remains fraught with numerical challenges for Gadi Eisenkot. His Yashar party has so far agreed to coalition deals with the left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party. Together, these three factions hold a combined total of only 36 lawmakers. This number is far short of the 61 seats required to secure a majority in the Israeli Parliament.

To bridge this gap, Eisenkot needs to secure additional support from other factions. Israeli media reported that Mansour Abbas, the leader of the second Arab-Israeli party, Raam, was expected to recognize Hamas as a terrorist group on November 28. This move could potentially pave the way for Raam to join a possible Eisenkot-led coalition, which would significantly boost the seat count.

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However, relying on support from Arab-majority lists remains a contentious issue for some of Eisenkot's allies. While such alliances could provide the necessary numbers to form a government, they have faced opposition from certain quarters within the centrist bloc. The final composition of the coalition will depend on these delicate negotiations and the willingness of various parties to compromise on key ideological issues.

Next Steps Toward Government Formation

The clock is ticking for Gadi Eisenkot as he works to assemble a coalition before the December 6 deadline. The process involves not only securing seats but also navigating the complex web of political alliances and ideological differences. The success of this endeavor will determine the future direction of Israeli politics and the role of Benjamin Netanyahu in the coming government.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government by the deadline, the political crisis could deepen, potentially leading to new elections or a prolonged period of caretaker governance. The coming days will be critical in determining whether this rotating premiership proposal can serve as a viable foundation for a stable and majority-backed government in Israel.