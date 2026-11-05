Herzog to decide as ultra-Orthodox party withholds support and Arab-led party backs Eisenkot

Israeli President Isaac Herzog must choose by November 11 whether Benjamin Netanyahu or Gadi Eisenkot should try to form a government after the October 27 election ended in deadlock.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is due to meet Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief political rival Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday night to decide which man to task with forming a government.

Herzog Seeks To Break Deadlock

The meetings at his residence in Jerusalem wrap up consultations with smaller parties that began on Wednesday after official election results were announced. Herzog has until November 11 to make his choice. The October 27 election ended in deadlock, with neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot, a former military chief, securing a clear path to a majority in parliament. Netanyahu remains prime minister in a caretaker government until a new coalition is formed.

Also read Israel's President Herzog Urges Compromise as Election Results Certified with No Clear Winner

Another election must be held if no candidate succeeds in building one. Herzog holds a mostly ceremonial role but carries the post-election responsibility of picking the candidate he believes has the best chance to break the deadlock in a deeply divided country. He has called on parties to do their utmost to avert another round of elections. In a setback for Netanyahu on Thursday, United Torah Judaism declined to recommend any candidate to form a government.

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The party is one of two major parties representing ultra-Orthodox Jewish voters and a longstanding Netanyahu coalition ally. While Eisenkot, like Netanyahu, has so far ruled out forming a government with Israel's two Arab-led parties, one of them endorsed Eisenkot on Thursday. The other was expected to do so later in the day.

Any reasonable person need only look at the security and diplomatic challenges before us, at the changing region around us, and remember the issues tearing us apart from within, to understand that an immense responsibility rests upon us, Herzog said. He met with smaller factions on Wednesday and plans more meetings with parties in ascending order by size. Those talks culminate with Eisenkot's Yashar and Netanyahu's Likud. Though Netanyahu outperformed expectations, his nationalist-religious coalition lost its governing majority.

Coalition Numbers Show Split

Likud won the most seats of any single party with 27 in the 120-seat Knesset, but Netanyahu's wider religious-nationalist coalition garnered only 53 in total. That was still better than Eisenkot's anti-Netanyahu coalition spanning four centre-left to right-wing Jewish-led parties, which won just 48 seats despite pre-election polls pointing to a close race. Two parties representing Israel's Arab minority won an unprecedented 19 seats.

Netanyahu, at risk of losing power, has seized onto an investigation by election officials into possible vote tampering to cast doubt on the results. He has accused Arab-led parties of stealing the vote. Critics accuse Netanyahu and his partners of trying to undermine the results, which he denies. Israel's Central Election Committee said on Wednesday that the election's integrity had not been compromised.

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Committee Head Warns Of Danger

The head of the committee, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, has called on Israel's elected officials to protect public trust, rather than shake it. This is a real danger, Sohlberg told Herzog at his residence on Wednesday. One of the foundations of democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. High voter turnout, including among the Arab minority, was a blessing, he said.

Netanyahu's allies on the far-right, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have called for the immediate arrest and interrogation of Arab party leaders. The political uncertainty leaves Herzog weighing which nominee can command the confidence of the Knesset. Whoever he selects will face the difficult task of assembling a majority in a parliament split between rival blocs.