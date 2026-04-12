Netanyahu: US-Israeli Campaign 'Crushed' Iran's Nuclear and Missile Programs

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran had successfully crippled Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. This statement comes amidst ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war and highlights the escalating tensions in the region, with significant casualties reported from the conflict.

Jerusalem: Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that the joint US- Israel i campaign against Iran had successfully crippled Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. This declaration came amidst escalating tensions in the region and ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the Israel - Hezbollah war.

Netanyahu, in a televised statement, asserted that the war against Iran had achieved significant milestones, particularly in dismantling Iran's capacity for nuclear enrichment and missile production. He highlighted that Iran no longer possessed a single functioning enrichment facility, attributing this success to the strategic actions undertaken by the US and Israel. This statement underscored the severity of the conflict and the efforts to curb Iran's military capabilities, especially its nuclear ambitions and missile arsenal. The Prime Minister's remarks reflected the ongoing struggle for power and influence in the Middle East, with both sides claiming significant victories and expressing their commitment to protecting their national interests and regional security. The statement also reflects the complex dynamics of the conflict, with both sides claiming victory.\Netanyahu further elaborated on the timeline of events, claiming that the recent war was initiated after intelligence reports indicated that the former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, had attempted to expand the country's nuclear and missile programs, despite the ongoing war in June 2025. He detailed Iran's efforts to conceal these activities by constructing underground facilities designed to be impervious to even advanced weaponry. Netanyahu justified Israel's actions by emphasizing the threat posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions and missile capabilities, portraying the war as a necessary measure to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He highlighted the significant reduction in Iran's missile production capacity and the shrinking of its missile stockpiles, attributing these developments to the impact of the US-Israeli campaign. Netanyahu claimed that the weakened regime in Iran was now seeking a ceasefire and had repeatedly reached out to Israel to begin direct peace talks. The Prime Minister outlined his conditions for entering peace talks, including the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons and the establishment of a lasting peace agreement. His remarks revealed a complex strategy of military action and diplomatic maneuvering aimed at achieving a resolution to the ongoing conflict while safeguarding Israel's security interests. The conditions imposed by Netanyahu for peace talks underscore the deep-seated mistrust and unresolved issues that continue to fuel the conflict.\The context of the announcement also includes the ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war, with reports indicating that a third round of talks was expected on Sunday. Iranian state TV had reported on Pakistan's involvement, aimed at mediating a resolution to the conflict. These discussions, aimed at bringing an end to the war, have been ongoing since March 2, shortly after the commencement of the Iran conflict. The Israeli military actions in Lebanon have resulted in significant casualties, with the Lebanese health ministry reporting the deaths of at least 2,020 people, including women, children, and medical personnel. This information highlights the severe humanitarian consequences of the war and underscores the urgency of reaching a ceasefire. The details of the casualties and the ongoing negotiations emphasize the devastating impact of the conflict on the civilian population and the complex efforts underway to establish peace and stability in the region. The recent events demonstrate the complex interaction of military, diplomatic, and humanitarian efforts, as the involved parties struggle to find a path toward peace amid the devastation and ongoing tensions. The aim of these negotiations is to end the conflict and address the underlying issues driving the hostilities and seeking a sustainable solution





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