Netanyahu Warns of State Collapse Amid Post-Election Coalition Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that a coalition with Arab and Islamist parties would dismantle the State of Israel from within, as President Isaac Herzog prepares to award the mandate to Gadi Eisenkot.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning on November 7 regarding the potential formation of a new government coalition. He stated that an alliance involving opposition parties and Arab lists would result in the collapse of the country. This declaration came just one day before President Isaac Herzog was expected to announce which political figure would be tasked with forming the next administration following the October 27 election.

Eisenkot Opens Door to Unlikely Coalition

Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief and political newcomer, has signaled openness to a broad national unity government. His bloc has garnered wider support among lawmakers compared to Netanyahu's camp. Eisenkot is reportedly exploring an alliance with ultra-Orthodox Jewish factions to secure the necessary numbers for governance. This strategy aims to create a stable majority that can withstand political fragmentation and address the needs of diverse voter bases.

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The proposed coalition structure includes potential support from the moderate Islamist party Raam. Raam leader Mansour Abbas has previously recognized Israel as a Jewish state, marking a significant shift in political dynamics. Additionally, the Arab-majority Joint List has been mentioned as a source of external support for this potential bloc. Such a configuration would fundamentally alter the political landscape in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu Condemns Islamist Participation in Government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposed any government dependent on Islamist factions. He argued in a pre-recorded speech that such a coalition would dismantle the State of Israel from within. He drew parallels to situations in European countries where he claimed Islamic law was influencing governance. Netanyahu stated that the outcome in Israel would be far worse than similar trends observed abroad.

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This rhetoric mirrors language used by far-right politicians on the European continent. The warning is designed to discredit the opposition's strategy of forming cross-ideological alliances. Netanyahu's statements reflect deep concerns about the ideological direction of a government that includes parties he views as existential threats to the Jewish character of the state.

President Herzog Weighs Mandate Distribution

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is tasked with selecting the candidate to form the next government. Following consultations with all major parties, Herzog indicated it would be logical to give the mandate to Gadi Eisenkot. Eisenkot's bloc was recommended by factions representing 67 lawmakers. In contrast, Netanyahu's coalition received recommendations from only 46 lawmakers. This significant gap in parliamentary support influences the President's decision-making process.

President Herzog has also expressed a desire to explore a national unity government. Such a government would bring together Jewish Israelis from both political camps. The goal is to stabilize the country after years of political turmoil and war. Herzog's approach aims to bridge the deep polarization that has characterized recent years in Israeli politics.

Yashar Party Challenges Likud to Join Unity Government

Eisenkot's Yashar party has called on Netanyahu's allies to join a unity government led by Eisenkot. They challenged the Likud party to publicly dissolve their alliance with extremist factions. Yashar argued that if Likud is truly interested in unity, it must reject partners they previously supported. This move puts pressure on Netanyahu to either accept a smaller role or risk being left out of the government entirely.

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The October 27 election left no single party with a clear majority. The result reflects a country worn down by three years of war and polarized by Netanyahu's hard-right rule. The incoming government must address these deep societal divisions. The coming days will determine whether a broad coalition can be formed or if the country faces another period of political instability.